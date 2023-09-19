Bitcoin ETF Approval Hype: Watch Out for Potential Surges in Stacks (STX), Optimism (OP), and Tradecurve Markets (TCRV)

Description Stacks (STX), Optimism (OP), and Tradecurve Markets (TCRV) have all gained attention in the lead-up to the Bitcoin ETF approval decision. This approval is causing a buzz in the crypto market as it may start a ripple effect in the entire sphere. While all eyes are on Bitcoin, seasoned crypto enthusiasts also closely watch the … Read more

Stacks (STX), Optimism (OP), and Tradecurve Markets (TCRV) have all gained attention in the lead-up to the Bitcoin ETF approval decision. This approval is causing a buzz in the crypto market as it may start a ripple effect in the entire sphere. While all eyes are on Bitcoin, seasoned crypto enthusiasts also closely watch the tokens above.

Summary

Stacks price prediction

Optimism to reimburse unused funds

Tradecurve Markets launches its demo platform

Stacks (STX): Pioneering Smart Contracts on Bitcoin

Stacks (STX) has been making waves in the crypto space by enabling smart contracts on the Bitcoin network. This innovative Stacks approach has caused significant interest, especially with the pending Bitcoin ETF approval.

The Stacks crypto offers something unique – it empowers developers to build dApps on Bitcoin while allowing users to earn Bitcoin through a mechanism called “Stacking.” As the crypto community eagerly awaits the ETF decision, Stacks’s ability to bring smart contracts to Bitcoin positions it as a project to watch closely.

Regarding price predictions, market analysts remain bullish as they foresee the Stacks price sitting between $0.67 and $0.78 within Q4 of 2023.

Optimism (OP): To Allocate Unused Funds

Optimism (OP) is an L2 scaling solution for Ethereum. This project aims to improve the Ethereum network’s throughput drastically and reduce transaction fees, making DeFi more accessible to users. The Bitcoin ETF approval can trigger a renewed interest in Ethereum and its scaling solutions, which bodes well for the Optimism coin.

In recent Optimism news, the project decided to disburse unused funds from its initial airdrop. These funds will be allocated to the identified addresses initially left out of the airdrop. As a result, Optimism is showing its dedication to fairness and inclusivity.

Because of this, experts in the field have made a bullish Optimism price prediction. In fact, they foresee a $2.21 value for Optimism before the year ends.

Tradecurve Markets (TCRV): Launches Its Demo Platform

Tradecurve Markets (TCRV) has gained momentum as it recently launched its demo platform. This unified trading platform enables users to trade all derivatives within a single account, meaning Tradecurve Markets is well-positioned to benefit from a potential Bitcoin ETF approval.

Trust issues persist due to the fall of FTX, raising questions about how exchanges manage customer assets. However, unlike Coinbase or eToro, Tradecurve Markets will implement their Proof of Reserves. This bold move shows the platform’s dedication to fostering trust and credibility, making it a standout in online trading.

Additionally, Tradecurve Markets is taking a bold stance on user privacy by removing the requirement for sign-up KYC checks. This move marks a significant departure from the norm in the online trading industry, as nearly all platforms require them. Instead, users can open an account using an email, link it to a crypto wallet, and use their assets as collateral.

The TCRV native token has been demonstrating impressive performance as it approaches the end of Stage 5 in its presale. Its value has soared by 150% and now sits at $0.025. But Stage 6 is on the horizon, with TCRV’s token price expected to reach $0.03. With over 18,000 users already onboarded, a 50x price growth before the presale ends is not out of the question.

