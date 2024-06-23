Biqutex Founder Pavel Zavadskii on Crypto ETF Approvals and Market Trends

During 2024, the cryptocurrency market has experienced various fluctuations in the prices of its main assets like Bitcoin. Having recently emerged from the crypto winter, the risks of operating in the cryptocurrency market remain high.

The growing FOMO generated by ETFs and Bitcoin’s halving, coupled with the FUD that lurks due to the rapid escalation of current geopolitical conflicts, keeps the price of digital assets under tension. In this scenario, we interviewed one of the main international references in the cryptocurrency market.

Pavel Zavadskii, a prominent figure in the world of cryptocurrencies and founder of the innovative cryptocurrency exchange Biqutex, has collaborated with Cryptopolyan to provide clarity on various topics related to the cryptocurrency market. In this interview, he will share his valuable insights on the current state of the cryptocurrency market, international crypto regulations, and other main topics related to the crypto industry.

What is your opinion on approving the first Bitcoin and ETH ETFs in Asia and the USA?

The approval of the Bitcoin ETF is a logical progression that the market anticipated, marking another step toward the traditional finance industry’s global acceptance of cryptocurrency. However, the SEC continues to postpone the final approval of Form S-1 applications for spot ETFs on ETH. According to SEC Chairman Gary Gansler, we should not expect trading to begin at the end of summer. Due to low investor demand, the introduction of ETF products in Hong Kong did not significantly impact the market.

Do you think the Bitcoin halving impacted the crypto industry? How?

Yes, Bitcoin’s halving impacts the crypto market by reducing the number of newly mined coins, the crypto market’s primary benchmark and, consequently, a driver of price growth. However, this impact is less significant than during post-halving cycles in 2020 and 2016. Since then, the crypto market has become much more liquid, and I believe that macroeconomic factors, such as the Fed’s monetary policy, as well as market trends, like the meme coins boom, which have attracted millions of new users to the market, now have a much more significant influence than halving.

What is your opinion on the new regulation approved in the USA to regulate cryptocurrencies?

Unfortunately, the latest bill passed by the U.S. Congress does not clarify the regulation of CEX or DEX. It primarily defines the jurisdiction of the SEC or CFTC over various crypto assets. Nevertheless, it is a significant step forward. Regulating the cryptocurrency market has become a key topic in the candidates’ campaign pledges with the upcoming US presidential election.

As such, we can expect further strides toward more comprehensive regulation, similar to the EU’s MiCA.

What are the best investment techniques within the cryptocurrency market?

I recommend refraining from impulsively investing in Solana’s fading meme coins trend in the current market, hoping to earn 100X on your capital. Instead, consider less risky strategies such as farming points in ETH liquid restaking protocols such as Renzo, Kelp, and Ether.fi. You can earn around 20% APR in ETH using the Pendle protocol to set your rate. Also, pay attention to the TON and SUI ecosystems that are gaining popularity. The Scallop lending protocol on SUI offers 15-20% APR on real-time stablecoins. Professional traders, of course, always have the opportunity to earn much more by trading derivatives such as perpetual futures. However, I’ve mentioned basic effective techniques even for market beginners.

What is Biqutex? And how was it created? What can users expect?

Biqutex is a crypto derivatives launchpad with an in-house exchange focused on the perpetual futures of startup projects with small market capitalization. Biqutex aims to be the “entry ticket” exchange for innovative utility tokens and promising meme coins. We strive to establish a reputation as a reliable partner for projects, always keeping the interests and safety of retail traders in mind. As we can see, this is the main objective of any exchange. Who knows, perhaps the next SOL or BONK will debut on Biqutex? We emphasize that we perform thorough due diligence on the token and its team during the listing procedure. Fair markets and the safety of traders on Biqutex are our guiding principles. Trade without wash trading, rug pulls, or scam projects.

Recently, the regulatory authority of Singapore added crypto custody to its scope, what do you think about this action?

Biqutex strictly respects regulatory practices in innovative jurisdictions such as Singapore and the UAE. Unlike major CEXs like Binance, Bybit, and OKX, we do not hold or have direct access to our users’ assets. All assets are securely held separately in an institutional Cobo custody. Cobo is certified under SOC 2 Type 1 and Type 2 and holds licenses in five jurisdictions, including the UAE and Singapore. Additionally, we require mandatory KYC for all trading parties and actively confront wash trading on our exchange.

Where will Biqutex be operating from? Will it have a HQ or a base?

Our priority is product development. Biqutex positions itself as a global exchange that is not tied to a specific jurisdiction. The core of our team is based in Dubai, UAE, where local authorities have fostered a perfect environment for the growth and development of innovative crypto companies. We also stay up-to-date with the latest regulatory changes in various crypto-friendly jurisdictions.

Are there any particular areas or regions you’re looking to capture and start with?

Biqutex aims to establish its brand within a community of people who uphold our principles, regardless of geographical location. We are not limited to any particular region. However, we will not operate in countries or areas where our operations are legally prohibited. For instance, traders from the United States cannot access Biqutex.