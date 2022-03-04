BetFury, the leading crypto casino, constantly increases opportunities for players by developing new games and functionality. Now the platform releases the first In-house Slot – Fury Wild with festive events for over $12 000.

BetFury has already produced 13 In-house games for any taste: Dice, Circle, Keno, Plinko, Limbo, Tower, and others. All of these games can be played by over 35 currencies and the internal BetFury token BFG.

Now it’s time for a new exciting In-house game. This slot is absolutely WILD in all senses. Be ready to play with the energy of Mr. Fury! Collect winning combinations on the payline and get a WILD result.

Main Rules:

There is only one center payline;

The total bet is equal to the coin size;

The cashout size is based on the payout table;

WILD matches any other symbol appearing on the center payline;

When one WILD substitute in a win, the payout is multiplied by x2;

When two WILDs substitute in a win, the payout is multiplied by x4;

Only the highest win on the center payline is paid.

Special opportunities

Settings. You may use all the In-house settings to make your game as comfortable as it can be: fast mode, autoplay, hotkeys, animation on/off.



Mining BFG tokens. Placing bets in the In-house slot players automatically mine BFG tokens. Min bet for mining is $0.01 in any currency. Staking BFG allows getting daily payouts in 5 currencies from the Staking pool.

Join Fury Wild activities with over $12 000 prize pool



Play Fury Wild with joy and take part in the festive events on BetFury’s social media to get unbelievable gifts! Giveaways, Challenges, YouTube overview, and the Fury Wild Battle. Stay tuned not to miss.

