Bet on the Top Six Leagues for a Portion of 1xBit’s 6 BTC Prize Pool

1xBit’s latest promo tournament brings massive prizes to all of its players. Named the Super Six tournament, it’s an awesome betting promo for football fans with a prize pool of 6 BTC. Participation is a breeze – simply bet on the top leagues from March 29 to May 25, 2023, and win a fair share of the massive prize pool and other prizes!

Super Six Terms and Conditions

Ready to get started? First things first – the tournament is only available to registered 1xBit members. You’ll have to be logged in to take part. Head to the offers page, click on the banner, and you’re ready to start. Multiple prizes await those who take part. All you need to do is bet on the six big European football leagues – the Bundesliga, Ligue 1, Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, or Primeira.

For each bet placed, you get tickets; all matches and markets apply. Collect as many tickets as possible to be in for multiple prize draws including the mammoth 6 BTC prize pool. Here’s what you can win:

Massive monthly prize draws for every championship – bet on the six leagues and win cash prizes randomly.

Prize draws with random rewards at the end of the championships.

At last, the final prize draw chooses the 5 luckiest winners.

With multiple prizes for all participants, you can book your tickets to the big rewards with a bit of luck. Betting on the top football leagues is always exciting, but with 1xBit’s Super Six tournament, it gets even better. Click Take Part now and play for amazing prizes at 1xBit.

Why Bet at 1xBit?

1xBit is widely recognized as one of the best crypto betting sites in the industry. It comes packed with a huge variety of sports betting markets, competitive odds, crypto payments with over 40 altcoins, tournaments with generous prize pools, and a welcome bonus of up to 7 BTC following your first four deposits. Use code SIX1X for a 125% 1st deposit bonus!

You can bet on anything from football match winners and outrights to basketball spreads, UFC fights, motorsports, and more. You name it, you can be sure the 1xBit’s got it in its offer.

On top of that, you get fast payments, easy sign up, and no KYC. The latest is a feature many bettors crave and 1xBit is one of the few online sportsbooks that offer it. With football tournaments such as Super Six and tickets to various other promos, it’s a bookie you shouldn’t miss.

Conclusion

If you love football and bet on the top leagues all the time, you’ll love the Super Six promotion at 1xBit. You can be the winner of generous incentives in addition to getting a fair portion of the massive prize pool.