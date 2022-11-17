Bet on Qatar 2022: Take Part in Ticket Rush from 1xBit

The 2022 World Cup is just around the corner; it is a breath of fresh air for every nook and cranny of the world.

That is why in the spirit of this competition, 1xBit, an online crypto betting site, has decided to let the cat out of the bag and let you join the Ticket Rush tournament.

The Ticket Rush tournament is a rare chance to get a piece of the prize pool set at 3 BTC.

What You Need to Know About Ticket Rush

Now is the appropriate time if you have been looking for that exciting moment. The World Cup is here. As a football fan, you can support your national team and win huge prizes for your passion for football.

Everyone can be on the ball with 1xBit; to make the World Cup even more exciting, participate in the Ticket Rush tournament to win prizes.

Join the challenge by registering on or logging into 1xBit and clicking the “Take Part” button on the offer page, then go ahead and place your bets on the upcoming World Cup matches.

Bet on World Cup and Join the Hunt for Tickets

Placing bets on the 2022 World Cup matches guarantees you tickets, so hunt for more to increase your chances of winning.

You can get three types of tickets in the Ticket Rush tournament. Each is based on the type of match you placed your bets on. As seen below:

The Individual match tickets house bets on any World Cup matches.

house bets on any World Cup matches. The Supporter tickets are for those bets placed on the picked 8 countries during group stage games.

are for those bets placed on the picked 8 countries during group stage games. Then, the Play-off tickets are for bets on play-off matches.

What You Can Win

The tickets you collect by placing bets are your gate pass to become a winner. At the end of the tournament, a draw will be held to determine the winners.

The 3 BTC prize pool will be shared by the winners across the three ticket categories.

Each category has different prize pools and many winners. For instance, the Individual match tickets will produce 10 winners with 500 mBTC as the top prize to be won.

It gets better for the Supporter tickets category, where you can be among the many players that will be declared winners, with first-place winners going home with 10 mBTC.

Lastly, the Play-off tickets prize draw will produce 5 winners, and if you end up as a first-place winner, you will clinch 250 mBTC as a winning prize.

Ticket Rush is in session from November 14, 2022, to December 18, 2022.

1xBit: The Best Place World Cup 2022 Betting and More

Meet 1xBit, a crypto gambling platform with an extensive portfolio in sports, live betting and eSports.

There is no limit to what you can enjoy on 1xBit. A barrage of promotions and tournaments is regularly hosted on the website, which are opportunities for you to win and earn more.

1xBit has marked its presence in the sand of times as the only crypto betting site with support for over 40 cryptocurrencies. The platform made everything easy, especially from the registration process, where you only need an email, and you stand to be rewarded with a Welcome Bonus of up to 7 BTC for the first four deposits. Boost your first deposit bonus up to 125% with promo code BETWCUP22!

All effective platforms consider the comfort of their customers; thus, 1xBit assures you of light speed transactions and zero transaction fees all year round.

Conclusion

Take advantage of the 2022 World Cup. Follow the Ticket Rush tournament on 1xBit and make yourself a winner!