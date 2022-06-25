A brief look Into The Appeals of Gaming, and How The Best Crypto Games of 2022 Have Perfected Them.

The psychology of play is a heavily researched topic. What games do to us, and why we choose to play them, is deeply complex, and outside of the scope of this article.

However, this doesn’t mean that theories regarding why gamers play, specifically crypto gamers, cannot be explored, with theories abound regarding what crypto gamers want from their experience.

Crypto gaming platform and exchange Xchange Monster (MXCH) has three primary ideas about what gamers want from their experience, which will be explored within this piece, comparing games of the past to crypto games in 2022. These ideas are: access to several markets using their wallet for in-game rewards, true digital ownership, and experiences beyond the game.

Experiences Beyond The Game

When a game ends, it doesn’t mean we stop thinking about it. We crave experiences beyond the game and want to know more about them or talk about them to others, and in crypto gaming, this has been capitalised on.

For an example of this in gaming, consider the 1970s board game Dungeons & Dragons, which has recently surged in popularity thanks to the internationally acclaimed Netflix series Stranger Things.

As seen on the program, even when a game of Dungeons & Dragons finishes, the game does not end. There are conversations about what the players will do next and when they will play, to the creation of monsters and environments for the players to face in-game. In a pre-digital age, Dungeons & Dragons pioneered gaming as a social, communal experience.

With the importance of community in the crypto sphere, it is no wonder this idea of a communal gaming experience has become majorly prevalent in crypto gaming.

Metaverse project Decentraland (MANA) may be a perfect example of this in today’s crypto gaming market, where users’ experiences with the game are vast, with games to play, discussions to have, and community activities to participate in.

In Decentraland (MANA), players can design and sell assets such as clothes and architecture and can use designated spaces of land to play games, interact with objects, and chat. Due to this, there are many ways that the space can be interacted with, and many ways that this can be done outside of Decentraland’s (MANA) servers.

Whether it be artists creating NFTs, token holders engaging in the trade of real estate, or users communicating through Twitter, the ways to engage with Decentraland (MANA), both on and off the platform, are staggering.

It proves that, with just a little tech knowledge and a good understanding of gamers, a crypto platform can skyrocket to the top of the 2022 cryptocurrency charts.

True Digital Ownership

Having a truly unique gaming experience, where the assets possessed and used by the players feel unique to them and their play experience, is incredibly powerful. For players, it allows the game to feel tailored to them, and for designers, it is a guaranteed way of maintaining an audience.

For a perfect example of this, look no further than the hit video game series Pokémon.

In Pokémon, players fight and capture monsters called Pokémon to become stronger. Aside from there being hundreds of species of Pokémon to catch, each creature is wholly unique, coming with its own randomised stats, personalities, and information.

This means every Pokémon is, theoretically, unique, with this random selection of variables making it very unlikely that two identical Pokémon will be captured. An argument can be made that this ingrained uniqueness is also a reason why NFTs are so popular, as, through blockchain technology, their unique qualities cannot be tampered with or removed.

In crypto gaming, Axie Infinity (AXS) exists as a perfect example of how these ideas can be combined, with the game’s popularity and the idea to combine the mechanics of Pokémon with the blockchain-backed individuality of the NFTs used in the game.

As one of the most popular play-to-earn games in 2022, it is clear that Axie Infinity (AXS) has found a formula for success, combining one of the aspects that gamers love most with the financial opportunities of crypto.

Therefore, Axie Infinity (AXS) is likely to not go anywhere.

Access To Several Markets Using Crypto Wallet For Ingame Rewards

This aspect is one more specific to crypto gaming, however despite having less history in established gaming spaces, the importance of this concept is crucial, and one that Xchange Monster (MXCH) is fully aware of.

On the Xchange Monster (MXCH) platform, game developers can publish their games, using the native MXCH token to allow players to pay for various in-game assets. The genius of having a native token for the whole platform, therefore, is that the token is given utility across a huge variety of games, rather than being locked to a single game.

For example, have you ever paid money for an in-game currency in a mobile game, only to stop playing the game, and lose that in-game currency? It is a common phenomenon that is likely to continue outside of crypto gaming, but on Xchange Monster (MXCH), that will be a thing of the past.

Combining this multi-use token with the true digital ownership of assets in crypto games and open space for community interaction, Xchange Monster (MXCH) is set to revolutionise the crypto gaming space, using their understanding of the needs of gamers to propel their platform to new heights.

So, for all those interested in gaming, make sure to check out Xchange Monster (MXCH).

