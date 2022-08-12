The Live Online Gaming Industry has become massive, and players are paying good money to level up, bet, and unlock game features. With the introduction of cryptocurrency, these platforms have integrated virtual currency into their platforms. This, in turn, enables them to pay for different things using the digital currency hassle-free. There are various reasons why this payment method has been opted for, and there are several benefits to it as well.

Benefits of using cryptocurrency for live online games

When playing live online games, cryptocurrency provides a multitude of benefits. Some of the various benefits are as follows:

Quick Payments: By integrating cryptocurrency with live online gaming, the gaming platforms have made it simple for players to complete transactions. Cryptocurrency payments are quick as they do not require any compliance formalities like OTP, card details, etc., to be done, thereby saving a lot of time.

Simple Withdrawing Methods: One of the biggest concerns when playing online live games like online pokies is the withdrawal of the money you win. By using cryptocurrency, the withdrawal procedure is quick, and you do not need to wait for a certain number of days for the amount to be reflected in your account. Instant withdrawals are a massive pro of using cryptocurrency in live online games. When using cryptocurrency for live online games, during the withdrawal period, the currency is added to the user’s digital wallet instantly. This wallet is extremely secure and protected and allows the users to use the money for future transactions further.

Minimal Transaction Fee: When using conventional methods to pay for live online gaming, banks or other financial institutions charge relatively high transaction fees. This transaction fee is considerably less when paying for the same features or games using cryptocurrency. The low transaction fee means you end up paying lesser money for every transaction you incur.

Exciting Payment Offers: Like other payment methods, cryptocurrency also offers various exciting payment offers. A number of bonuses, as well as cashback offers, are available at all times, making it a much more lucrative payment method for the users. That’s not all. Users can also get free coins, referral tokens, and much more by using cryptocurrency. To further add to the benefits, cryptocurrency also allows users to benefit from bulk orders by allowing bigger savings from this format. Platforms like Betsquare, for example, offer a lot of benefits to the users when using cryptocurrency instead of regular transaction and payment methods.

Security of Transactions: Another massive concern of the users when playing live online games is whether or not their transactions are secure. Putting up your credit or debit details is a risky business especially considering the ease of hacking and scamming these days. Hackers are more sophisticated now and can rob you of millions without leaving a trace. Thus, traditional methods leave a bit of ambiguity and concern. Cryptocurrency being completely virtual and secure rids you of these concerns. Being a digital currency, it is in itself composed in a secure fashion which lessens the risk of getting cheated. Platforms enabling online digital currency use make sure there are tightly secured firewalls and zero chance of hacking.

With the plethora of benefits to their credit, it is not surprising that more and more online gamers are switching to cryptocurrency for live online games. Anyone who plays a lot of live online games and is not using cryptocurrency to complete transactions is missing out on a lot of advantages offered by the gaming platforms. Cryptocurrency is an evolving trend, and it is predicted to grow and become more massive in the future. The sooner gamers switch to it, the more benefits they can reap.