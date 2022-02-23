CBD oil is often in demand because of its benefits to humans and dogs. However, cats can also take advantage of this supplement. Cat owners usually buy CBD for cats anxiety issues to calm them down.

According to various research and studies, cannabis has positively impacted cats’ health issues, such as inflammation and other ailments. Although CBD oil is safe for cats and dogs, marijuana plants are not. So, it would be best if you did not think about giving cannabis to your pet directly.

What are the advantages of CBD for cats?

Reduces arthritis pain

Arthritis refers to inflammation in joints. Due to CBD’s anti-inflammatory properties, it comes as no surprise that it can reduce the symptoms of arthritis in cats. Rather than pain medications, CBD can provide your pet with a safe and natural option. CBD may provide relief in cases where your veterinarian has ruled out severe medical conditions, and you want to ease chronic diseases or the pain of old age in your cat.

To treat inflammatory bowel disease

CBD is a highly effective option for cats with inflammatory bowel diseases. CBD is shown to help cats with intestinal issues maintain a healthy microbiome in their gut. Gut microbiota determines a great deal about the health and happiness of cats. When it comes to healing your pet, a healthy gut is always the most critical aspect to consider, and this starts with the microbiome. In addition to reducing inflammation, CBD is also known to help prevent future tumors, IBD, and other common ailments when combined with a healthy diet.

Maintains household peace with multiple cats

Introducing a new cat can lead to conflicts with other cats in the household. It can certainly affect the household’s peace, and you don’t want unnecessary catfights in your home. Introducing a cat requires multiple steps, but CBD helps ease the transition. CBD is ideal for both the resident and the new cat to keep calm until a friendly relationship is attained. It is equally effective when getting dogs and cats to live peacefully together.

Reduces stress

As cats are particularly attached to their habitats, many do not like their security disrupted by travel. Whether you are taking your cat to the vet, groomer, or outstation, CBD can help reduce stress in every situation. CBD oil can help calm your cat without sedation, so trips to the groomer or veterinarian are more enjoyable for you and your pet. Dosing your cat with CBD 30 minutes before you leave for your appointment is ideal.

If your cat is traveling by car or by plane with you, CBD can help them remain calm and quiet without the need for prescription medications. It is important to experiment at home before a long trip to make sure you’re providing the perfect dosage.

For seizures

It is frightening to watch your cat have a seizure. It is mainly the result of the abnormal firing of neurons in the brain. You should consider visiting a veterinarian if your cat suffers from seizures to determine the cause and discuss the possibility of using CBD to reduce the severity and frequency of her attacks.

CBD is not yet known to be effective in treating cats with seizures. However, the National Institutes of Health have published CBD research demonstrating a substantial reduction in epileptic seizures in rodents and has also shown it to be an effective anticonvulsant therapeutic.

If a cat suffers from seizures, a regular dosage of twice a day is typically the most effective relief. There may be a learning curve in finding the right amount and how often you give CBD to your cat.

Lowers cat’s anxiety

When it comes to cats, determining if they suffer from anxiety is more complicated than dogs. With cats, stress tends to be more subtle as they react differently. Some signs include that your cat may not be using the litter box, hide in odd areas, have a lack of appetite, urinate or defecate more frequently, or suddenly stop eating.

It is difficult to notice your cat’s stress because they internalize it. Keeping your cat on its daily routine and reducing unnecessary vaccines and medications should relieve any anxiety your cat may experience due to feline idiopathic cystitis (FIC).

The benefits of using CBD for cats with anxiety problems are numerous as it is helpful for FIC and also other stressful conditions in cats.

Reduces aggression in cats

Some cats tend to get aggressive while meeting new people or pets. If you have guests coming over, this can cause a huge problem. They can even attack your guests, which can be dangerous and embarrassing. CBD oil has calming properties that will help reduce aggression in your cat. If you are going somewhere and wish to leave your cat at the daycare center, CBD will reduce its aggression towards other animals and help with separation anxiety.

Treats infection

Like humans, cats are also prone to infections that can cause extreme discomfort and the owner. Some common infections in cats include Feline chlamydial conjunctivitis and meningitis. CBD has been proved to help treat these infections. Also, if your cat is suffering from any other condition, CBD oil can help calm the symptoms and increase the efficacy of the treatment.

Strengthens cat’s immune system

CBD has this interesting immune system boosting effect, even though some people doubt its ability to do so. However, it does not directly benefit it, but rather by helping the body and mind in general.

Several factors can interfere with the immune system of cats, such as changes in temperature, pollution, or any stressful events.

CBD will lessen many of these factors, allowing the cat to live a happy and healthy life without having to worry about the usual concerns associated with its health.

Conclusion

CBD for cats with anxiety issues sourced from premium manufacturers is the safest. It would help if you administered the supplement in your cat’s diet properly to maximize its effectiveness. If you are not sure about using it, contact your veterinarian.

The benefits of CBD are numerous, but if your cat has health issues, you need to be extra precautious whether it will be safe or not. CBD allows cats to find peace within, which will ease their stress during the day and enable them to relax at night.