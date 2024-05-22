Loading...

$BEER, a New Solana-Based Memecoin completes Pre-Sale of 30,000 SOL this week

2 mins read

Victoria, Seychelles, May 22nd, 2024, Chainwire

The Liquid Gold, $BEER, has become the most discussed topic on Solana over the past two weeks. $BEER has skyrocketed into Twitter trends across Europe & Asia, captivating beer lovers worldwide.

After amassing an incredible community of over 300,000 followers on Twitter, Telegram, and Instagram in just a few days, Beercoin launched a massive pre-sale with a hard cap of 30,000 $SOL, equivalent to $5 million USD. This target was achieved in a record time. Pre-sale participants who joined before the $3 million mark will receive a 20% bonus in $BEER, while those who entered before the $5 million mark will receive a 15% bonus.

With the pre-sale concluded, the Beercoin team is planning to list $BEER on Raydium and other DEXes in coming days. Also, the team has pre-announced a massive marketing campaign for $BEER holders and promoters with prizes such as a private jet trip to Oktoberfest and brand-new Tesla CyberTruck loaded with beer. 

$BEER is aiming to get into the league of the industry giants like $PEPE, $WIF, and $FLOKI, which are now dominating the top of memecoin charts with billions in market cap.

For those who missed the pre-sale, there will be plenty of opportunities to acquire $BEER. Users can stay updated by following the official Beercoin website and social media channels.

About $BEER

$BEER is more than another coin, it works as the universal currency of enjoyment, bringing people together regardless of their ethnicity or social status.

Contact

Director
Handzy Mykh
Beersol Limited
[email protected]

Disclaimer. This is a paid press release. Readers should do their own due diligence before taking any actions related to the promoted company or any of its affiliates or services. Cryptopolitan.com is not responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods or services mentioned in the press release.

