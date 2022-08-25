BC.GAME Partners With Cloud9--One Of The Most Recognizable Esports Organizations In The World

BC.GAME is thrilled to announce its partnership with Cloud9–one of the most famous esports organizations in the world! BC.GAME looks forward to this fruitful partnership as it extends its reach to all players in the esports industry. The team believes that this relationship is a new opportunity for it to keep building not just the platform but also the community around esports and igaming.

BC.GAME’s players and the rest of the community will benefit from this partnership as it grows and establishes strong relationships with other guilds in the gaming industry. This can give players many more opportunities to join tournaments, meet the most famous esports players, and be part of the company’s growing recognizable community, which is on top of the things it offers to its casino players.

About BC.GAME

BC.GAME is a community-based crypto casino that offers its players the best online casino experience possible. It launched in 2017 and are among the first casinos to support lightning networks. To date, there are over 8,000 games on its platform, including its own 24 in-house games. In 2022, the company received multiple awards from major industry awarding bodies, making it the top 1 casino of the year.

More partnerships are in the works to provide its players the best possible experience in the igaming industry. Bc.GAME works with excellent game developers to integrate more games into the platform. This is one way it can ensure that every option is available for players.

As a crypto casino platform, BC.GAME accepts different cryptocurrencies, including BTC, ETH, DOT, BNB, USDT, and more. The platform also accepts fiat currencies for those who don’t want to use crypto to deposit on their accounts.

In terms of casino games, there are slots, live casino, lottery, and BC Originals available. Players can choose to play Crash, Baccarat, Classic Dice, and Roulettes among others.

About Cloud9

Founded in 2013, Cloud9 has grown to become one of the most recognizable esports organizations in the world. With championships industry-wide, unmatched viewership hours, and extensive benefits packages for players and staff, Cloud9 prides itself on being the best in all categories.

At this writing, Cloud9 fields professional teams including Chess, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Fortnite, Halo, Hearthstone, League of Legends, Overwatch, PUBG Mobile, Rainbow Six Siege, Super Smash Bros Melee, Teamfight Tactics, VALORANT, and World of Warcraft.