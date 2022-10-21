B2Broker Updated Its B2Core, MarksMan, and B2Trader Pricing Making Them Even More Accessible

Striving to provide the best services and products on the market, B2Broker is happy to announce that its flagship products B2Core, MarksMan, and B2Trader have become even more affordable. Thanks to the fact that the company has updated the price offer for each of them, now everyone without exception, from ordinary traders to professional brokers can appreciate the full functionality of these solutions for trading. This step highlights the company’s desire to provide its customers with the best solutions on the market to make their trading experience interesting and profitable. Thank you for your trust and support!

Changes in Fees

It is no longer necessary for B2Trader, MarksMan, and B2Core customers to pay set-up fees. With the latest release of all three products, there is no longer any set-up fee associated with any of them. There is a significant saving for clients who previously had to pay a one-time payment of $25,000 for B2Trader and $2,000 for MarksMan to take advantage of these services. Customers will be able to begin using these products more easily and save money in the long run with the elimination of set-up fees. As customers’ needs change, eliminating set-up fees will also make it easier for them to scale their use of these services. In the end, both the customers and the companies providing these products benefit.

B2Broker has amended its service agreement in order to eliminate set-up fees and offer such significant savings to customers. As of now, new clients of B2Trader, Marksman Liquidity Hub, or B2Core are required to make an upfront payment of three months. Streamlining our billing process will enable us to save time and money while at the same time providing our users with cutting-edge solutions.

AWS Invoice is no longer an additional payment for B2Trader customers. In order to maintain our commitment to providing this excellent service, B2Broker will cover the costs ourselves while providing the service to our customers for free. There is only one payment our clients need to make each month. We hope this change will make our customers’ lives easier, allowing them to have more control over their finances and make more savings in the future.

Changes in the Product

In order to make B2Trader’s packaging system more user-friendly and straightforward, we’ve redesigned it to provide our clients with the best possible trading experience. Now all packages offer full functionality, and their difference is primarily in the number of instruments they offer and how deep their order books are. If you want a simple order book with a limited number of pairs, choose the Standard package. On the other hand, it’s worth getting the Enterprise package with 100 pairs and a 100×100 order book if you need to list many coins and tokens!

In addition, the MarksMan Liquidity Hub’s Advanced package no longer has a limit on supported external liquidity providers. The change will simplify the process for all our clients, giving them more flexibility and choice, so that they can choose what works for them. In order for our clients to be able to offer trading services confidently and know that they have access to the best prices on the market, we have updated our system so it can connect to an unlimited number of external liquidity providers.

Customer Support Queues are also another B2Core addition! Our commitment to providing the best possible service to our customers is ensured by a dedicated Customer Queue for the Enterprise package, as well as a separate Customer Queue for the Standard and Advanced packages. We are currently analyzing requests from all teams who have already been informed. It should be noted that once the Enterprise package tasks will be prioritized. There is no doubt that this new system will positively impact our ability to serve our customers in a more effective manner.

Additionally, we have removed all features related to our “coming soon” packages in order to make it more transparent and clearer as to what we offer and what we do not, meaning that if a feature is not in a package, you won’t be able to use it until a future update makes it available. The goal of our company is to be as honest and upfront as possible with our customers in order to enable them to make informed decisions regarding which package is most appropriate for their particular needs.

All integrations have been updated and new features have been implemented to ensure that products are accurately represented. These updates are assured to enhance your experience and make it more enjoyable for you.

The Prices

MarksMan, B2Trader, and B2Core are our three main products. In order to make it more transparent and clear, we’ve also revised our pricing structure. Due to the fact that there are no longer any set-up charges or additional charges for services, but only a monthly fee to be paid, there are the following pricing options available:

There are three packages available for B2Core: Standard, Advanced, and Enterprise packages, and they each cost $1,000 per month, $1,500 per month, and $2,500 per month, respectively.

The Standard package for B2Trader costs $6,000 per month, the Advanced package costs $8,000 per month, and the Enterprise package costs $10,000 per month.

MarksMan offers three packages: Standard, Advanced, and Enterprise. The Standard package costs $1,000 per month, Advanced costs $2,000 per month, and Enterprise costs $3,000 per month.

It’s a great deal you shouldn’t miss if you’re considering an annual subscription. For committing to a full year, you will receive a discount by getting three free months over the course of that period. By doing so, you will only have to pay for nine months as opposed to twelve.

Conclusion

B2Broker is thrilled to provide even more value to its customers through the new pricing model. With the new pricing options of B2Core, MarksMan, and B2Trader, the products have become more affordable for a broader range of businesses. As a result of these changes, B2Broker continues to strive to provide its clients with the very best service possible in the industry. Now is the time to take advantage of these great products at attractive prices by registering today! Shortly, you can expect even more updates and features for those solutions. If you have any questions or suggestions, we would appreciate hearing from you.