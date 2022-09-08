B2Broker Disrupts the Industry with New White Label cTrader Solution

B2Broker, a group of B2B companies providing liquidity and technology services for the Forex and cryptocurrency industries, has successfully unveiled its brand-new White Label cTrader solution. The new product was developed to provide brokers access to one of the market’s most popular multi-asset trading platforms today. The cTrader platform is mainly recognized for its modernized capabilities and complex trading tools, adding to its popularity among experienced traders. Brokerage firms can provide their customers with an extensive trading experience on the cTrader platform by leveraging the B2Broker White Label solution.

About White Label cTrader

Utilizing our new White Label cTrader solution, you can quickly start your own Forex, cryptocurrency, or multi-asset brokerage firm with a powerful UI that may be customized by your imagination. That said, it will be simpler for corporate and retail businesses to provide unique services under their brand.

“cTrader is a well-known platform with a proven track record of success, and it is used by all the market’s top brokers. A quick search on the Appstore for cTrader will reveal all the major companies that use this platform.

We believe that in today’s ultra competitive markets, every broker must offer a wide variety of trading platforms to its clients. Otherwise, the broker would lose clients who wish to trade on the cTrader platform. In addition to the traditional trading capabilities provided by the MT platform, cTrader will almost certainly attract a new category of traders and investors.

When it comes to managing your crypto brokerage, and its algo capabilities, cTrader is one of the top solutions on the market.

Since 2021, we have been seeing a growing demand for cTrader among cryptocurrency brokers. Since many cTrader brokers use our liquidity offering, we decided to open a whole new world for brokers that want to grow more sophisticated and cater to traders’ needs, rather than requiring them to use a single platform,” B2Broker CEO Arthur Azizov.

The White Label cTrader platform is trustworthy and straightforward to activate while also providing brokerages with all of the abilities they need to excel without the necessity of purchasing a cTrader server license, arranging a data backup, creating an international reach of connectivity servers, or recruiting employees to customize and maintain the server structure on a daily basis.

Features

Our new product is known as an entire ecosystem that includes liquidity solutions, trading platforms, trader rooms, payment services, and IB programs. The combination of cTrader’s comprehensive trading tools, B2Broker’s liquidity pool, and active client assistance makes it an attractive solution for brokerage firms. With cTrader, you definitely get a complete environment connection.

Your brokerage team will be given a clear picture of the WL cTrader and cBroker user interactions and performance. An overview of the cTrader platform, as well as a description of the features and abilities available to customers, will be included in the training session.

Utilizing cTrader, you get access to Tier 1 prominent financial institutions’ liquidity. That said, you could deliver your client’s narrow spreads with zero delay and rapid execution.

With B2Broker’s 24/7 client support, you can always count on help. B2Broker offers dependable and swift international services around the clock. Whatever may happen, your problems will be resolved promptly!

Algorithmic trading with customized indicators and bots is another vital feature. Using B2Broker’s White Label cTrader, you are free to provide your customers with an easy-to-use and configurable algorithmic trading system.

You will have all necessary registrations and permissions to ensure your firm functions correctly. Legal requirements are handled during setup, allowing you to focus on expanding your business.

You will also have availability to use a demo account, third-party connectors, STP, fair pricing, a clean UI, and other features. Moreover, you can be confident of steady connectivity with proxy servers that are distributed globally.

That said, the cTrader platform is a complete trading solution that includes everything a broker requires to be successful. With B2Broker’s White Label cTrader, you can provide your clientele with a unique trading experience consisting of all the tools and options they require to trade successfully.

Final thoughts

As you can see, B2Broker’s White Label cTrader is the appropriate answer for brokers wishing to provide their clients with a top trading journey. Your clients may trade safely and effectively if they are provided access to all the tools and options they demand. Also, with reliable B2Broker’s 24/7 customer care, you can be confident that any issues will be resolved as soon as possible. Hence, if you’re seeking a dependable and complete trading solution for your brokerage, B2Broker’s White Label cTrader is the way to go.