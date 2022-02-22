More and more people are now starting to play NFT-based games because who would mind playing and earning by doing so? So, if you’re among those who would like to try it anytime soon, we prepared this guide for you. Here, you’ll learn what game you can start with and how to make your passive income steadily and efficiently. Without further ado, let’s roll!

What is Axie Infinity?

It is one of the most popular games powered by Ethereum blockchain right now that has more than 2 million daily players, attracting more users constantly. The main reasons why this play to earn NFT title is successful are not that complicated gameplay and an opportunity to get pretty solid revenue.

The game offers users to play a team of Axies – tiny creatures that have a unique set of attributes and body parts that determine their performance and value. They are basically NFTs that a player purchase and improves in any way available, which we’ll discuss a bit later in the article.

Besides, the Axie Infinity ecosystem has two types of inner tokens: AXS (Axie Infinity Shards) and SLP (Smooth Love Potion). The first one is used for governance, staking, and payment, while the second one is needed for breeding and exchange for other cryptocurrencies on special marketplaces. All of them are earned by playing the game, which mostly includes PvE and PvP activities. And if you’re wondering Axie Infinity how many SLP per day you can get – it’s up to you, actually.

The thing is: while you have a limit on the amount of SLP you may receive for playing PvE (which is 50 per day, not Axie Infinity 100 SLP adventure daily as it was before), there’s no such restriction on PvP. That way, you may freely farm 100 or more SLP every day. Everything depends on how well your team performs in Arena mode. If you want to see how much it is in actual money, just make some calculations using the Axie Infinity latest SLP price, which was around $0,01065 at the time of writing.

What Can You Do in a Game to Earn?

We’ve mentioned some of the things you can practice there, so let’s talk about some of them in detail. To make a profit out of NFTs ownership, which, in this case, are Axies, you first need to buy three of them so that they can form a team. But you need to be extra attentive while purchasing those as their breed, class, body parts, and other stats affect their value and power.

After your team is ready, you can start playing Adventure mode, where you have to battle with NPC monsters, and Arena activity, where you fight against other players’ Axies. While there’s a limit on how much you can earn in PvE, you may spend as many hours in PvP per day as you want and try to earn more SLP. Your main goal in the Arena is to defeat other creatures by having a good strategy and knowing how to wield NFT playing cards. You need to increase your MMR rank since a higher Axie Infinity MMR rewards you more tokens for each win.

Once you get enough AXS and SLP, you can breed your pets to make more Axies. The process is not easy as you must consider many peculiarities, including parents’ stats, how much they’ve been bred, and others. After you have offspring, you can decide what to do with them: sell or keep to assemble a team with Axie high MMR build. Well, it’s up to you because it’s your NFT.

Moreover, a game has daily quests that you may also complete and earn tokens. Generally, everything you do in a game is designed to bring you income. Still, in order to do it right, you have to put in a noticeable effort because there are certain difficulties you may encounter during your time in a game.

How Challenging is It to Play Axie Infinity?

Though the gameplay looks like nothing extraordinary, there are certain aspects that might cause some struggle. So let’s see what you should be prepared for:

Spending much time on figuring all rules and how Axie Infinity economics work

Constantly paying attention to your pets and upgrading them

Lots of training and partaking in PvP to turn your trio into Axie Infinity 2000 MMR team

Finishing daily routine for getting more than just Axie Infinity Adventure SLP rewards

Analyzing Axies stats for more productive breeding, for which you must earn a lot

Monitoring the game’s updates

What unites these things? Right – time and energy they require. Of course, nothing stops you from skipping some of them or paying them less attention they need, but you presumably won’t get much income in that scenario. And we bet it’s not what you’re after.

Nevertheless, you can not waste your time and still earn a lot. Have you ever heard about the Axie Infinity Scholarship Program? If not, let us introduce it to you and explain how it might help you.

What Benefits Can You Get from a Scholarship Program?

A scholarship is a form of cooperation between you – a manager who owns Axies – and a professional player who doesn’t have NFT but is ready to invest their time and resources in handling yours for an agreed percent of your income. In that situation, that person is called a scholar. To be more specific, here’s a list of what they will be taking care of:

Upgrading Axies

Finishing daily quests

Completing all activities in Arena mode every day

Taking part in PvP matches to reach the Axie highest MMR rank

Farming 100+ tokens per day

Breeding new pets

Obviously, they can do more, keeping your account secured. All you have to do is just discuss all the conditions and start your partnership. It’s clearly a win-win for both sides as the manager frees their time and a scholar receives a chance to play Axies.

Just imagine Axie Infinity how much can you earn that way. Do you like the number in your mind? Then you should definitely give scholarship a try, especially when there are many platforms offering such services. With professionals by your side, your introduction to the world of NFT games will go as smoothly as possible and will start to bring a solid profit right away.