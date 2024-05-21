Axelar Adds Interoperability to Rollkit, Delivering Interconnectivity for Thousands of Blockchains Built With Celestia Underneath

New York, USA, May 21st, 2024, Chainwire

Axelar Interchain Amplifier’s Integration With Rollkit Streamlines the Creation of Interoperable Rollups, Making it as Simple as Developing any Smart Contract

The Axelar Foundation today announced an integration with Celestia Labs that will make multichain interoperability easy for sovereign blockchains built with Celestia’s Rollkit, the first sovereign rollup framework. This integration will advance the modular thesis, simplifying multichain development for thousands of new blockchains.

Celestia is the first modular blockchain network, envisioning a future with 1 million rollups. Scaling Web3 to this level with great user experience requires smart-contract capability at the cross-chain layer. Integration of Rollkit and Axelar Interchain Amplifier puts this capability into builders’ hands by introducing new interoperability toolkits that easily connect any new rollup across EVM, Cosmos, Bitcoin, Polkadot and beyond, via Axelar’s growing network of connected chains.

Making rollups interoperable across the wider web3 ecosystem

“Opportunities are emerging rapidly in new ecosystems – we’re not far from a future where one in four transactions will be cross-chain,” said Axelar Foundation co-founder and director Georgios Vlachos. “Celestia has laid out the modular vision for accelerating this path to scaling Web3. Axelar Interchain Amplifier will empower applications to make those transactions seamless for their users, no matter what blockchain they build on.”

Rollkit is the modular framework for creating rollups as sovereign chains. Serving as a community-led public good that empowers developers to forge independent communities around diverse applications, Rollkit provides the flexibility to deploy across a modular stack, facilitating rapid innovation.

Axelar network, the Web3 interoperability platform, is set to enhance Rollkit via the integration of Interchain Amplifier. Built on the Axelar Virtual Machine, Amplifier ​​makes new-chain integrations permissionless and easy, automating routing and translation across Axelar’s expansive network, which today numbers 60+ interconnected chains.

Interop Labs, the initial developer of Axelar network, will build the necessary smart contracts and tooling to effect the integration of Interchain Amplifier as a seamless interoperability path for builders developing on Rollkit. Any mainnet upgrades to Axelar network are subject to an on-chain vote, as are future new-chain connections that may be added via Rollkit, once the integration of Amplifier into Rollkit is complete.

About Axelar network

Axelar is the Web3 interoperability platform, delivering the shortest path to scale on an open stack to connect all blockchains. Adopters include Uniswap, Microsoft and dozens of natively multichain startups, building applications to reach all blockchain users at once – 10X as many active users as the leading Web3 application environment. Axelar supports smart contracts on a cross-chain layer that is open, scalable and secure. Backers include Binance, Coinbase, Dragonfly, Galaxy and Polychain.

Users can learn more here :axelar.network.

About Axelar Foundation

Axelar Foundation is a nonprofit established to support the growth and adoption of the Axelar network, a decentralized interoperability platform that serves multiple blockchain ecosystems. Users can learn more at axelar.foundation.

About Celestia

Celestia is a modular data availability network that makes it easy for anyone to securely launch their own blockchain.

About Rollkit

Rollkit is the first sovereign rollup framework that makes deploying any VM or application as its own sovereign chain as easy as rollkit start, reducing the time to launch a sovereign chain from what used to be months to seconds.

About Interop Labs

Interop Labs is a leading developer of blockchain interoperability technology, used by Web3 infrastructure protocols to support scaling the next generation of internet applications to billions of users. Interop Labs is the initial developer of Axelar network. Users can learn more at interoplabs.io.

PR Director

Karla Vilhelem

MarketWaves

[email protected]



Disclaimer. This is a paid press release. Readers should do their own due diligence before taking any actions related to the promoted company or any of its affiliates or services. Cryptopolitan.com is not responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods or services mentioned in the press release.