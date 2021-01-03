TL;DR Breakdown

Avalanche price prediction reveals the market is highly volatile, and over the past few days, has been kind to cryptocurrency. On January 1, 2022, the price went to $109 only to follow an up-trend to a maximum of $114; the next day, the price increased to $117, just shying away from $118. The price then moved downwards until it reached $113.8. On January 3, 2021, the price dropped further to $110, after which it gradually rose to $111, which is the current AVAX / USD value.

AVAX/USD 4-hour price prediction: Declining volatility and bearish opportunities

Avalanche price prediction indicates market volatility following a declining trend, which means that AVAX/USD prices are decreasingly prone to fluctuating volatility. The upper limit of the Bollinger band is at $118, which acts as the strongest resistance. The lower limit for the Bollinger band is available at $101, which serves as the strongest support.

The price of AVAX/USD appears to cross under the Moving Average curve, indicating a bearish move. The market was taken care of by the bulls a few days ago, but it seems the bears have finally returned, but they might not be able to maintain their control.

AVAX/USD 4-hour price chart source: Trading view

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 50, which puts cryptocurrency at a stable level. The RSI line can be detected by following a straightforward, steady direction that may indicate future stability.

Avalanche price prediction for 1-day: AVAX/USD shows bullish momentum

Avalanche price prediction shows market volatility following a slowdown, indicating that the chances of AVAX/USD experiencing fluctuations have diminished. The upper limit of the Bollinger band is present at $124, which acts as the strongest resistance. The lower limit for the Bollinger band is present at $98, which serves as the strongest support.

The price of AVAX/USD appears to be crossing over the Moving Average curve, indicating a bullish move. The markets’ style may seem to be changing over the last few days. Bulls have taken the market, which puts the AVAX cryptocurrency in a very good position. Bears are trying to come back and are making opportunities for themselves, and only time will tell how this will unfold.

AVAX/USD 1-day price chart source: Trading view

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 52, indicating a stable cryptocurrency. The price is not in the low price category or the over-bought category. The RSI line can be seen to follow a straight line that shows signs of falling to neither extreme.

Avalanche Price Prediction Conclusion: Bears are putting up a fight

The conclusion of the Avalanche price prediction indicates that the recognition made in the current cryptocurrency behavior suggests that it is following a rocky upwards trend with a good chance that the cryptocurrency may reach $114 soon. AVAX/USD is struggling at the $112 mark currently.

Chart analysis shows bullish momentum and potential for a bearish reversal soon, which is unlikely, but there is still a chance. It is predicted that Avalanche may quickly enter the $114 mark range, but this depends on support volatility; if current support fluctuates, we may see a drop in current prices as far as $100, but that is not a likely situation considering the recent recognition and market realities, the $114 goal is not a difficult one.

