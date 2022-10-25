Arab Blockchain Week 2022

Arab Blockchain Week ( ABW ), the most focused global series of blockchain, crypto, and web3 events, is coming back,

ALBRZA Global & Arabs in Blockchain continue their successful collaboration for the 2nd year in the dedicated Blockchain Week ( Arab Blockchain Week ) in its 2nd edition to support the growth of Web3, Blockchain and Other EmTech in the region,

The 2nd version this year will be a hybrid from ( 11 – 18 Nov 2022 ) in a LIVE Metaverse Platform, and the Closing of ABW will be in Dubai on ( November 18).

This version of ABW will have very special activities :

• 11-12 Nov: 1st Version of Arab Meta Summit ( in the Metaverse )

• 16-17 Nov: 3rd Version of Arab EmTech & Startups Conference ( in the Metaverse ) • 18 Nov: Closing Ceremony that will include: VIP Gala Dinner, for Investors, Partners, Sponsors & Exhibitor, Awards Ceremony, Networking, NFT Gallary, with special Panel Discussion with special Guests & Experts, ( in Dubai )

ABW is hosting the most influential thought leaders & Experts on the blockchain, Crypto, NFT, Web 3.0, and the metaverse to explore the market’s effects on Governments, banking, gaming, and community development.

Dubai is already home to nearly 1,000 companies operating in the blockchain and crypto space, adding $500 million to the national economy. With the new “Metaverse Strategy” it will create 40,000 new virtual jobs and add $4 billion to the city’s GDP in five years

Dubai Metaverse strategy emphasizes fostering talent and investing in future capabilities by providing the necessary support in metaverse education aimed at developers, content creators, and users of digital platforms in the metaverse community

ABW will bring enlightening sessions discussing the Web3 and Metaverse space in response to some of today’s most pressing questions in the current industry. It will also feature panel discussions, industry highlights, use-case studies, fireside chats and more. And will discuss some use cases and integrations with other emerging technologies like AI, Cybersecurity, FinTech, etc.

The Arab Meta Summit attracts investors from across Dubai and the METAP Regions. Investors attend to find investment opportunities in Metaverse and Web 3.0 companies & startups. And The 2-days event in

the Metaverse hosts a wide variety of activities including talks and workshops by top entrepreneurs and experts. The Metaverse exhibition hall will host companies, startups, and project showcases, an occasion to network and find a business opportunity.

Major Participants from sectors like Health, Finance, Energy, Education, Government, Transport, and Smart Cities will get benefits from their attendance at the conference, as well as the summit.

About ALBRZA Global

“ALBRZA” is more than a platform to connect; it is your professional identity card because it enables you to present your journey to Business Professionals & Talents among our members within the multiple domains of Emerging Technologies & Startups Entrepreneurship.

And the platform will make the most of it for you and your business if you employ the right strategies. And this is where our Platform-as-a-services come into play.

We believe in growing together, to be the only Arab Platform focusing on Emerging Technology Domains within 6 Main Pillars : ( AlBrza Connect X , AlBrza Knowledge X, AlBrza Entrepreneurs X, AlBrza Publicity X, AlBrza Services X, AlBrza Network X )

Social Network Profile:

LinkedIn : https://www.linkedin.com/company/albrzax

: https://www.linkedin.com/company/albrzax Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/albrzax

: https://www.facebook.com/albrzax Twitter : https://twitter.com/albrzax

: https://twitter.com/albrzax Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/albrzax

: https://www.instagram.com/albrzax News: https://www.albrza.com/newsx

Official Contact email ID for any inquiries: ALBRZA@ALBRZA.com

Arabs in Blockchain

Arabs in Blockchain is a hub that gathers all the Arab in the blockchain domain. Our main goal is to build a strong supportive community and explain blockchain to Arabs in their own language ( Arabic) to facilitate the know-how transfer and eliminate the language barrier. We aim to connect the global and local communities with Blockchain.

Social Network Profile:

LinkedIn : https://www.linkedin.com/company/arabs-in-blockchain/

: https://www.linkedin.com/company/arabs-in-blockchain/ Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/Arabsinblockchain

: https://www.facebook.com/Arabsinblockchain Twitter : https://twitter.com/arabsinbc

: https://twitter.com/arabsinbc Official Contact email ID for any inquiries: Eman@arabsinblockchain.com

Tickets & Official Channel

For more information and tickets, visit

www.ArabBlockchainWeek.com

or https://linktr.ee/arabblockchainweek2022

Telegram: https://t.me/arabblockchainweek

Contact details for Sponsorship, Speaking, Media & Community Opportunities: events@arabblockchainweek.com