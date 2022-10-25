logo
Arab Blockchain Week 2022

Arab Blockchain Week ( ABW ), the most focused global series of blockchain, crypto, and web3 events, is  coming back, 

ALBRZA Global & Arabs in Blockchain continue their successful collaboration for the 2nd year in the  dedicated Blockchain Week ( Arab Blockchain Week ) in its 2nd edition to support the growth of Web3,  Blockchain and Other EmTech in the region,  

The 2nd version this year will be a hybrid from ( 11 – 18 Nov 2022 ) in a LIVE Metaverse Platform, and  the Closing of ABW will be in Dubai on ( November 18). 

This version of ABW will have very special activities :  

11-12 Nov: 1st Version of Arab Meta Summit ( in the Metaverse ) 

16-17 Nov: 3rd Version of Arab EmTech & Startups Conference ( in the Metaverse ) • 18 Nov: Closing Ceremony that will include: VIP Gala Dinner, for Investors, Partners, Sponsors &  Exhibitor, Awards Ceremony, Networking, NFT Gallary, with special Panel Discussion with special  Guests & Experts, ( in Dubai ) 

ABW is hosting the most influential thought leaders & Experts on the blockchain, Crypto, NFT, Web 3.0,  and the metaverse to explore the market’s effects on Governments, banking, gaming, and community  development. 

Dubai is already home to nearly 1,000 companies operating in the blockchain and crypto space, adding  $500 million to the national economy. With the new “Metaverse Strategy” it will create 40,000 new  virtual jobs and add $4 billion to the city’s GDP in five years 

Dubai Metaverse strategy emphasizes fostering talent and investing in future capabilities by providing  the necessary support in metaverse education aimed at developers, content creators, and users of  digital platforms in the metaverse community 

ABW will bring enlightening sessions discussing the Web3 and Metaverse space in response to some of  today’s most pressing questions in the current industry. It will also feature panel discussions, industry  highlights, use-case studies, fireside chats and more. And will discuss some use cases and integrations  with other emerging technologies like AI, Cybersecurity, FinTech, etc. 

The Arab Meta Summit attracts investors from across Dubai and the METAP Regions. Investors attend to  find investment opportunities in Metaverse and Web 3.0 companies & startups. And The 2-days event in 

the Metaverse hosts a wide variety of activities including talks and workshops by top entrepreneurs and  experts. The Metaverse exhibition hall will host companies, startups, and project showcases, an  occasion to network and find a business opportunity.  

Major Participants from sectors like Health, Finance, Energy, Education, Government, Transport, and  Smart Cities will get benefits from their attendance at the conference, as well as the summit. 

About ALBRZA Global  

“ALBRZA” is more than a platform to connect; it is your professional identity card because it enables  you to present your journey to Business Professionals & Talents among our members within the multiple  domains of Emerging Technologies & Startups Entrepreneurship. 

And the platform will make the most of it for you and your business if you employ the right strategies.  And this is where our Platform-as-a-services come into play. 

We believe in growing together, to be the only Arab Platform focusing on Emerging Technology Domains  within 6 Main Pillars : ( AlBrza Connect X , AlBrza Knowledge X, AlBrza Entrepreneurs X, AlBrza Publicity  X, AlBrza Services X, AlBrza Network X ) 

Social Network Profile: 

  • LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/albrzax  
  • Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/albrzax  
  • Twitter: https://twitter.com/albrzax  
  • Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/albrzax 
  • News: https://www.albrza.com/newsx  

Official Contact email ID for any inquiries: ALBRZA@ALBRZA.com 

Arabs in Blockchain  

Arabs in Blockchain is a hub that gathers all the Arab in the blockchain domain. Our main goal  is to build a strong supportive community and explain blockchain to Arabs in their own language  ( Arabic) to facilitate the know-how transfer and eliminate the language barrier. We aim to  connect the global and local communities with Blockchain. 

Social Network Profile: 

  • LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/arabs-in-blockchain/  
  • Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Arabsinblockchain  
  • Twitter: https://twitter.com/arabsinbc  
  • Official Contact email ID for any inquiries: Eman@arabsinblockchain.com

Tickets & Official Channel  

For more information and tickets, visit  

  • www.ArabBlockchainWeek.com  
  • or https://linktr.ee/arabblockchainweek2022  
  • Telegram: https://t.me/arabblockchainweek
  • Contact details for Sponsorship, Speaking, Media & Community Opportunities:  events@arabblockchainweek.com
Disclaimer. This is a paid press release. Readers should do their own due diligence before taking any actions related to the promoted company or any of its affiliates or services. Cryptopolitan.com is not responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods or services mentioned in the press release.
