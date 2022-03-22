Singapore, Singapore, 22nd March, 2022,

APENFT Marketplace aims to lower the entry barrier for users through a new NFT market and build new forces in the TRON community by issuing exclusive Genesis NFT badges live on March 31.

As an essential art foundation in the TRON ecosystem, APENFT’s goal is to achieve cross-field collection worldwide and provide a bridge for top traditional artists to make inroads into the NFT market. It’s backed by the TRON network’s underlying technology with support from the world’s most extensive distributed storage system, BitTorrent File System (BTFS) , to provide secure, reliable, efficient, and decentralized services to NFT art lovers across the globe.

Like how blockchain democratizes finance, APENFT turns prominent art pieces into NFTs. It upgrades the way artworks are hosted and transforms them from elite-exclusive items to something that truly belongs to the people. APENFT believes in art for everyone.

The Genesis NFT badge is an exclusive identity for TRON users on the platform. A total of 10,000 badges will be distributed free to active TRON community users and key contributors, and each eligible user can claim only one badge.

Every Genesis NFT badge holder is entitled to receive airdrops from the APENFT Marketplace and the permissible opportunity for unlimited rounds of future public sales. After receiving the Genesis NFT badge, users may choose to sell it on the APENFT Marketplace with their own pricing. Once it is sold, users will no longer enjoy the rights that come with it.

Following the launch of APENFT Marketplace, the foundation will also roll out the TRON 101 program, which in itself is a comprehensive community engagement initiative intended to support NFT developers financially, diversify the market landscape, and incentivize outstanding teams of creators worldwide. It will discover more NFT resources and eventually deliver a top NFT marketplace featuring products of all categories and a top-of-the-line user experience.

By developing the APENFT Marketplace, the hope is to build a dynamic and prosperous NFT ecosystem for users, developers, creators, and investors within and outside of the TRON ecosystem, bridging all NFT marketplaces.

About APENFT

Officially registered in Singapore on March 29, 2021, APENFT is backed by the underlying technology of the TRON blockchain, with additional support from the world’s largest distributed storage system BitTorrent File System (BTFS). At the core of our mission, APENFT aims to facilitate the creator economy while catalyzing both financial and cultural inclusion in the metaverse. Our vision is to integrate both the virtual and the real worlds seamlessly. APENFT Foundation is the world’s first NFT art foundation that realizes crossover purchases. We aim to bridge conversations between stakeholders in the traditional art world and the digital art community emerging around NFTs, promote inclusiveness and diversity, broaden our multimedia audience, and increase all members’ engagement. In the future, our collection will be made available for the entire community through a series of curated online exhibitions in the metaverse.

