ANNOUNCEMENT OF VIETNAM BLOCKCHAIN SUMMIT 2023

Ho Chi Minh City, 18 May 2023 – Today, the Vietnam Software and IT Services Association (VINASA) and the Vietnam Blockchain Association held a Press Conference to announce the Vietnam Blockchain Summit 2023 event, which will be held in Ho Chi Minh City on October 12-13th, 2023. This is designated as an annual, national, and international event in the string of the globe Blockchain prominent, prestigious and appealing events to discuss the development trends in blockchain technology and applications; develop policy recommendations on adoption and use of Blockchain technology in Vietnam, and enhance the quality of Vietnam’s human resources.

In the first year, Vietnam Blockchain Summit captivated over 2,000 attendees, including more than 50 speakers, approximately 150 foreign delegates from more than 30 global strong economies on Blockchain technology across the area and around the world, including the UAE, Singapore, Malaysia, Taiwan R.O.C, the United States, and Korea… Vietnam Blockchain Summit 2022 also brought together a large number of experts from the world’s and Vietnam’s leading Blockchain companies, such as: Kyber Network, Gala Games, Sky Mavis, DFG, FTX, Binance, BNB Chain, Chainalysis, OKC…, and created a plethora of activities including conference sessions, exhibitions, showcase and networking parties etc… 20 conference sessions covered key trends and content, such as Optimizing the power of Blockchain in businesses, Blockchain applications in management and administration to create new business models in emerging markets, Web3 strategy, The impact of stablecoins and CBDCs on the future of the financial industry, An overview of NFTs, DAOs, Creating value in Metaverse… The event has left an indelible impression on local and international Blockchain managers, businesses, and communities.

Following the success of the previous year’s event, Vietnam Blockchain Summit 2023 will be hosted in Ho Chi Minh City on October 12-13th, 2023. An estimated more than 2,500 visitors are expected to attend, including leaders of the government, ministries, sectors, speakers, experts, and managers of large Blockchain enterprises, businesses and agencies using blockchain, reporters of international and national media outlets, and more than 80 speakers who are the most influential and established opinion leaders in the space. Vietnam Blockchain Summit 2023 attendees can expect to attend a full line-up of side events, conferences, networking events, training workshops, investment zones and a Metaverse experience area…

Many countries continue to regard Blockchain technology as one of the most essential possibilities for economic progress. The global blockchain technology market size was valued at USD 10.02 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 87.7% from 2023 to 2030 (according to Grand View Research Report). Vietnam has been one of the most active players in the Web3 space. There are 10 blockchain-based startups founded by Vietnamese that have a total valuation of more than $100 million USD, and the 1st unicorn in this space has appeared, named Axie Infinity.

Vietnam Blockchain Summit 2023, themed “Stay on the Path,” continues to accompany the Government, agencies, ministries, sectors, and businesses to orient, develop and accelerate the adoption of Blockchain technology in Vietnam, while also making a mark on Vietnam’s Blockchain development, being well positioned to attract investors and Blockchain developers from around the globe.

The key content themes focus on sharing experiences and lessons learned in this industry, how governments can harness the potential of blockchain, establishing new connections and opportunities to grow through investing and using blockchain in digital transformations. Hence, several of the most active blockchain investors will be invited to participate. New this year the conference will bring blockchain technology to life with first-of-its-kind activations and include business matching programs that stimulate the development and diffusion of useful products and services between domestic and international firms. The event’s connection and collaboration activities are likely to be the focus, establishing Vietnam to grow into a vibrant hub for blockchain innovation.

At the press conference, Mr. Phan Duc Trung, Standing Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Blockchain Association, stated that: “The first Vietnam Blockchain Summit 2022 has officially opened in Hanoi. This is also the first event at the collaboration between two Vietnamese technological associations, the Vietnam Software and IT Services Association (VINASA) and the Vietnam Blockchain Association.

Following this achievement, Vietnam Blockchain Association is hosting a press conference today with VINASA to announce the beginning of the Vietnam Blockchain Summit 2023. We together create the following link points: (1) Establishing a cohesive ecosystem and promoting technology transfer in Vietnam’s current strong community environment; (2) Launching consulting programs, supporting strategic planning activities, and connecting capital sources for technology startups; (3) Completing the mechanism and legal framework for the Blockchain industry in Vietnam; and (4) Expanding connections not only within the Vietnamese community but also with multinational organizations and communities.

In particular, we intend to strengthen the Regtech sector – a technological sub-sector that analyzes advancements in the financial, technology, and business support industries – in order to capitalize on VINASA’s strong ecosystem following the regulations in this area. Regtech solutions are currently leveraging Blockchain to improve KYC and AML processes. It can also be used by digital asset miners to help them meet AML compliance rules.”

Blockchain technology fostering digital transformation

Digital transformation in Vietnam is going into reality. Many new technologies such as Big Data, Cloud, AI, and VR/XR… are invested in research and development, and are widely applied by enterprises to accelerate the digital transformation process. Blockchain with enormous application potential is no exception. Despite many challenges, Blockchain is gradually being implemented, with practical applications in many fields such as finance, banking, transportation, logistics, healthcare, and education… solving many difficult problems and providing solutions with outstanding features such as transparency, security, speed, and cost.

“VINASA and its member businesses set the mission of pioneering digital transformation to accelerate the process of digital transformation. New technologies, such as Blockchain, must be created. The Blockchain technology market must be developed in the appropriate direction, fostering positive strengths, encouraging cooperation and contributing to common development. Vietnam Blockchain Summit 2023 will provide the opportunity for enterprises and communities to meet, share expertise, promote cooperation and investment, and collaborate to build valuable new products, resulting in world-changing discoveries. Vietnam’s digital government, business, and society are all growing.” said Mr. Mai Duy Quang, Vice Chairman of VINASA.

Vietnam Blockchain Summit is a cooperative environment, encouraging collaboration on many levels and providing opportunities for good relationships between businesses with the state or local corporations with international organizations… At the same time, the Summit serves as a forum for knowledge exchange and dissemination, fostering the development of Blockchain human resources in both number and quality, ready to contribute to the growth of the IT sector in general and the Vietnamese economy in particular.

“The year 2023 is expected to see more positive changes, not only in the market but also in technological innovations, as well as tightening legal policies so that Blockchain quickly becomes a fundamental technology applied practically. In terms of its activities, the Vietnam Blockchain Association will soon promote industry legal compliance, as well as offer chances and support development for enterprises in the course of national digital transformation” Mr. Phan Duc Trung stated.

VIETNAM SOFTWARE AND IT SERVICES ASSOCIATION (VINASA)

Please contact the following for more information:

Mr. Thomas Do, Mobile. (+84) 82 775 8666 | Email. binhdt@vinasa.org.vn

Tel. (024) 3577 2336 | Web. https:/vietnamblockchainsummit.com/