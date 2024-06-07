Analysts View This New Ethereum Coin As the Next Big Crypto That Could Outshine Worldcoin and Arbitrum

DTX Exchange (DTX) is an Ethereum-based coin in Stage 2 of its presale that has been making waves in the market. Thanks to its strong ecosystem and stellar presale performance, market analysts view it as the next $0.5 Ethereum coin in 2024. In fact, certain analysts believe that it could be even bigger than Worldcoin (WLD) or Arbitrum (ARB) in the long run.

DTX Exchange (DTX): Among the Best New Ethereum Coins

DTX Exchange (DTX) is an Ethereum-based coin that has recently made headlines. For example, early buyers of this crypto have obtained over 100% ROI, while millions of DTX have been sold. In fact, DTX Exchange has now raised over $600,000 and is on track to reach $1M before June 2024 ends. This shows the level of confidence and faith in this project.

Unlike most platforms, which are only designed for cryptocurrency trading, DTX Exchange supports over 120,000 other assets, including stocks and bonds, alongside cryptos. This industry has never witnessed such a broad range of options with leverage options of up to 1000x.

The DTX token powers the DTX Exchange. This Ethereum coin has many benefits, like lower trading fees, accessibility to higher-level analytics tools and governance voting rights. Traders are thus strongly incentivized to buy and hold DTX tokens. Also, those who buy $100 of DTX in its presale enter a $1M giveaway, causing hype to rise.

One DTX is worth only $0.04 in Stage 2 of its presale. When Stage 3 begins, it will jump 50% to $0.06. Therefore, many traders gravitate toward this Ethereum coin. Analysts remain bullish thanks to its ties to the $133T bonds market. They forecast that DTX will trade at $0.5 once it hits Tier-1 exchanges in Q3 of 2024, making it the best Ethereum coin.

Worldcoin (WLD): Krypton Gems Makes a Bullish Price Prediction

Worldcoin (WLD) is another Ethereum token riding a bullish wave. According to CoinMarketCap data, the Worldcoin price increased over 200% in the past 12 months. Crypto analyst Krypton Gems also had something positive to say. In his X post, Krypton states that WLD is about to switch gears and may reach $10 soon.

The technical analysis of the Worldcoin crypto supports this statement. Notably, over 17 technical indicators are now in the buy zone for this Ethereum coin. As a result, other market analysts have also made a bullish Worldcoin price prediction. They forecast a rise to $6.42 before the end of Q2 2024.

Arbitrum (ARB): Major Token Unlock May Trigger a Rally

Arbitrum (ARB) is also capturing the spotlight as a significant Ethereum-based coin. Crypto analyst Alex Wacy recently highlighted that Arbitrum will see the largest token unlock in June, with $106M on June 16. This Arbitrum news may cause a bullish rally for this crypto to occur.

The Arbitrum crypto value movement saw a drop of 3% in the past 12 months. However, 7 technical indicators are flashing green for ARB, which also trades above its 50-day EMA—a bullish sign for its future. Because of all these bullish Arbitrum indicators, market analysts foresee this crypto hitting $2 within Q2 of 2024.

Will DTX Exchange Outpace Worldcoin and Arbitrum?

DTX Exchange is gaining ground as a competitor in the Ethereum coin space. It has a low market cap and is tied to many flourishing financial markets, like the stock one (valued at $93.7T). All this puts DTX on track to become the next big thing in crypto—possibly even surpassing Arbitrum or Worldcoin.

Learn more:

Visit DTX Presale

Read Whitepaper

Join The DTX Community