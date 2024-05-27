Analysts Detailed Report On The Best Coins For 50x Returns By Summer

Finding the next big thing in the cryptocurrency market is difficult, but that doesn’t mean it can’t be done. DTX Exchange (DTX) is one such token now in Stage 2 of its presale. Analysts hint that this token could soar by 50x by summer and outshine top crypto coins like Solana (SOL), Ondo (ONDO), Cardano (ADA), Ethena (ENA), Render (RNDR), Arbitrum (ARB) and Ripple (XRP).

DTX Exchange (DTX): The Best Crypto To Invest In

The presale phenomenon DTX Exchange (DTX) is getting a lot of hype in the crypto market. The presale has already collected over $500,000 and is expected to hit $1M by the end of May 2024. Additionally, it has already provided early buyers with a 100% ROI, which has drawn a lot of attention from traders.They believe that DTX is the best crypto investment at the moment.

DTX Exchange takes the best features from CEX and DEX to create something unique. This hybrid trading platform allows users to trade over 120,000 asset classes (FX, bonds, cryptos, etc.) with up to 1000x leverage. Not only that, they get to do so while being completely anonymous as no sign-up KYC checks are done – a big advantage over its rivals like Coinbase.

The platform’s power comes from its DTX utility token, which enables certain holding benefits. For example, this crypto will give you access to advanced analytics, priority customer support or governance voting rights. With a major giveaway coming soon, 10 DTX holders who put $100 in its presale may also win $100K. All these benefits have made traders rush to buy it.

Currently, one DTX is worth just $0.04 in Stage 2 of its presale. But this price will rise to $0.06 once Stage 3 begins—a 50% ROI for those who buy it now. Due to all these reasons, experts foresee a potential 50x surge once a Tier-1 CEX lists it in Q3 of 2024. This price prediction is quite possible, given its connections to the $133T bond market.

Borovik: The Ethereum ETF Will Bring the Solana Price to $1,000

As one of the top 5 cryptocurrencies, Solana (SOL) has been shining on the price charts. CoinMarketCap data shows that the Solana price increased over 750% in the past year alone. Crypto analyst Borovik also remains bullish on this cryptocurrency. According to his X post, the introduction of the Ethereum ETFs may trigger a spillover effect, pushing SOL to $1,000.

The technical analysis for Solana also displays some bullish signals. For instance, SOL trades above its 100 and 200-day EMAs while 21 technical indicators are in the buy zone. As a result, other market analysts have also made some bullish Solana price predictions. They forecast a potential surge to $158 within Q2 of 2024, making SOL a good crypto to buy.

Ondo Price Analysis: Soaring Following Ethereum ETF Approval

Ondo (ONDO) is another one of the best cryptos right now. According to CoinMarketCap data, the Ondo price surged over 500% on the YTD chart. Supported by Coinbase, Ondo Finance has become a top Ethereum competitor as its value skyrockets with the recent approval of spot Ethereum ETFs by the US SEC.

From a technical analysis standpoint, the Ondo coin could keep this positive momentum going. Notably, there are now over 17 technical indicators for ONDO in the green. Due to all these reasons, experts have made a bullish Ondo price prediction. They predict ONDO reaching a value of $2.87 within Q2 of 2024.

Sssebi Remains Bullish for Cardano (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) has shown bullish signs in the current crypto market. CoinMarketCap data displays a 25% price gain for this crypto in the past 12 months. Crypto analyst Sssebi claims that Cardano will be a top gainer in the next bull run. Additionally, his X post states that ADA is in its best place ever.

The technical analysis of the Cardano coin also has some bullish signals. At the moment, over five technical indicators are flashing green while ADA trades above its 200-day EMA. Thus, in their Cardano price predictions, market analysts foresee a jump to $0.70 before Q2 of 2024 ends.

Ethena (ENA): Major Milestone Achieved

With the recent Ethereum ETF approval, Ethena (ENA) is emerging as a good crypto to buy since it is based on the Ethereum blockchain. Recently, Ethena Labs made a major announcement: the USDe stablecoin supply reached $2.5B. This is a big achievement, as it makes USDe the fastest-growing stablecoin ever.

This bullish Ethena news could trigger a rally soon. The Ethena crypto value soared over 20% in the last year alone. Moreover, 11 technical indicators are in the green for ENA. Therefore, experts foresee a rise to $1.79 for Ethena within Q2 of 2024.

Whale Activity May Trigger a Render (RNDR) Surge

Recently, whale activity has been high in the AI crypto sector, which has also affected Render (RNDR). According to Santiment, a known whale has sent $52.1M worth of RNDR to an unknown wallet. Traders are expecting some volatility before an uptrend for the Render token.

The value of the Render token has soared nearly 300% in the past 12 months. Furthermore, RNDR is trading above its 50—and 100-day EMAs while having 17 green technical indicators. All this bullish Render news has made experts confident in its growth potential. They foresee a rise to $14.60 before Q2 of 2024 ends.

Arbitrum (ARB): Active Addresses Hit 1M

Recently, Arbitrum (ARB) has seen some exciting developments. Data from growthepie shows that the number of active addresses hit 1M for the first time on May 18. On May 19, it even soared to a new record of 1.1M. This is a significant milestone for Arbitrum as it shows the level of interest in this project.

The Arbitrum crypto has soared by 2% on the YTD chart. Additionally, it boasts over 15 technical indicators in the buy zone. Due to all this bullish Arbitrum news, market analysts claim its value could reach $2.51 within Q2 of 2024.

Javon Marks Makes a Bullish Ripple Price Prediction

Ripple (XRP) also makes a case as one of the best cryptos. CoinMarketCap data shows that the Ripple price increased nearly 15% in the past year alone. But crypto analyst Javon Marks claims that this is just the start. His X post predicts a potential surge to $15-$20 for XRP soon.

The technical analysis of the Ripple coin also supports this statement. For example, five technical indicators are in the buy zone for this crypto. Because of this, other market analysts also remain bullish. They predict a potential surge to $0.72 for Ripple within Q2 of 2024.

Can DTX Exchange Outpace These Top Crypto Coins?

DTX Exchange can overtake many crypto coins like Solana, Ondo, Cardano, Ethena, Render, Arbitrum and Ripple. This rookie has a low market cap, is tied to many flourishing markets like the trillion-dollar Forex one and is still early in its development. Therefore, DTX emerges as the best coin to invest in right now.

Learn more:

Visit DTX Presale

Read Whitepaper

Join The DTX Community