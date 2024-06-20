The upcoming US elections are expected to trigger significant market movements, with analysts predicting a major crypto bull run. Historically, elections have influenced financial markets, and this time, experts foresee an unprecedented surge in cryptocurrency values.

Among the top recommendations for potential 100x gains are Aptos (APT), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Algotech (ALGT). These altcoins are gaining traction due to their innovative technology and strong market positioning.

In this article, we will dig into why these altcoins are poised for substantial growth and how you can capitalize on this anticipated bull run.

Aptos (APT): Stability, innovation, and the future of crypto trading

Aptos (APT) is gaining attention for its stability and innovative technology. Unlike some of its competitors, Aptos (APT) has maintained consistent uptime since its inception, making it an attractive option for developers and users seeking a stable platform.

The protocol’s foundation lies in its smart contract programming language, Move. Developed by former engineers from Meta Platforms Inc. who previously worked on the Diem blockchain, Move is a Rust-based language designed for speed and efficiency.

Expertise from Diem powers Aptos (APT)

Although the Diem project was ultimately shelved, the expertise of its engineers now powers Aptos (APT), which aims to be commercially viable from the start.

Hayes’ prediction that Aptos (APT) will surpass Solana reflects the broader search within the digital currency ecosystem for the next best alternative.

Aptos (APT)’s technical strengths and consistent performance position it as a strong candidate in this ongoing competition.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) sees first price increase in a month: Are the bulls back?

Shiba Inu (SHIB) recently experienced its first price increase in a month, sparking speculations about a return of bullish momentum. Following weeks of decline, the memecoin saw a sudden uptick after Elon Musk revived talks of X Payments through cryptocurrencies.

Despite this, the Shiba Inu (SHIB)/USDt chart shows predominantly bearish price action, with the price consistently below the 50-period and 200-period moving averages. The MACD indicator shows small fluctuations around the zero line, recently shifting slightly positive, suggesting a subtle bullish momentum.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) price stabilized around forty-eight hours ago, mainly trending within the Bollinger Bands. The RSI remains below 50, indicating weakened downtrend momentum but overall bearish sentiment.

The Ichimoku Cloud shows dominant bearish sentiment, though Shiba Inu (SHIB) approach towards the cloud suggests a possible short-term bullish reversal.

At the time of writing, 52% of Shiba Inu (SHIB) holders were profitable, signaling a mixed but improving market sentiment.

Algotech (ALGT): A top pick for analysts predicting 100x gains post-elections

Alongside Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Aptos (APT), Algotech (ALGT) is a favorite among analysts, who predict a major bull run after the US elections and recommend ALGT for potential 100x gains.

Algotech is making waves in the decentralized finance (DeFi) space with its innovative approach to algorithmic crypto trading. This user-friendly platform has captured traders’ attention worldwide, as evidenced by its impressive $7.8 million raised during a successful presale.

Recently, Algotech invested $1.2 million in H100 GPUs to enhance the speed, accuracy, and overall performance of its AI engine. As a decentralized platform for algorithmic crypto trading, Algotech aims to revolutionize investment and trading practices.

Leveraging sophisticated algorithms, machine learning, and a robust technical foundation, Algotech (ALGT) empowers users with cutting-edge trading opportunities and comprehensive risk management strategies.

