Recently, Bitcoin Cash (BCH) experienced a notable 13% drop over eight days, reaching a weekly low. This downward trend suggests BCH may continue to fall, hitting new support levels. In contrast, Fireblocks has announced its integration with the Cosmos ecosystem, utilising the decentralised exchange (DEX) and DeFi hub Osmosis.

This significant development in the crypto space coincides with the launch of BlockDAG’s updated Keynote 2, dubbed ‘From the Moon.’ Supported by leading crypto influencers, BlockDAG’s presale exceeded $42.2 million, selling over 10.8 billion coins at $0.011 each in batch 17. BlockDAG is gaining traction as one of the top-performing cryptocurrencies, with increasing interest from investors and developers due to its innovative technology and high potential returns.

Bitcoin Cash Faces Decline Amid Market Adjustments

After falling 13% over the course of eight days, Bitcoin Cash (BCH) just reached a new weekly low. There is a push to stop the prices of BCH from falling any further. This downturn followed the SEC’s approval of Ethereum ETFs, leading to market consolidation. The number of active BCH wallets has significantly decreased, indicating negative market sentiment.

If the current support levels fail, technical indicators indicate that the price of BCH may decline even further. If the bearish trend continues, it could push BCH’s price towards even lower support levels. Trading derivatives involves high risks and should be approached with caution.

Fireblocks and Cosmos Ecosystem Integration

Using the DEX and DeFi hub, Osmosis, Fireblocks, a top digital asset custody platform, has integrated with the Cosmos (ATOM) ecosystem. This integration will significantly enhance DeFi functionalities for Fireblocks users. Osmosis, a crucial cross-chain DEX and DeFi hub within Cosmos, has managed over $33 billion in trading volume and connected over 90 blockchains to its app chain.

With various DeFi applications that combine third-party integrations with native features, this integration offers a comprehensive user experience that frequently outperforms centralised exchanges. The Fireblocks and Cosmos integration via Osmosis represents a significant advancement in the DeFi space, providing users with secure and efficient ways to engage with decentralised finance.

BlockDAG Keynote 2 Fuels Investor Excitement

Significant accomplishments are highlighted in BlockDAG’s second keynote, which has received support from prominent crypto influencers and recognition from Forbes and Bloomberg. Key updates include the X1 App’s beta version launch, blockchain advancements, and enhanced global marketing strategies. Over 45 development updates have been released, focusing on an efficient DAG implementation supporting multiple transaction confirmations simultaneously.

Over the following four months, the mainnet will be launched. Analysts project that BlockDAG will generate $5 million per day in earnings, up from its current $500,000 daily rise. Plus Wallet will be the exclusive partner for the launch. The presale accepts over 10 payment methods, including USDT, Ethereum, and BNB. Upcoming releases include a DOXing video, a development documentary, and a $2 million reward for 50 early adopters, with over 60,000 entries already received.

Additionally, BlockDAG has introduced a Low Code/No Code platform to simplify software creation. This platform enables users to create, manage, and deploy software applications by dragging and dropping components instead of writing code, streamlining development within the complex ecosystem of decentralised applications on BlockDAG blockchains.

Key Takeaway

The larger cryptocurrency ecosystem is still changing, although Bitcoin Cash is seeing a bearish trend that could lower its price support levels. Fireblocks’ integration with the Cosmos ecosystem and BlockDAG’s successful keynote video highlights the dynamic nature of the market. BlockDAG has established itself as a prominent cryptocurrency with a bright future by virtue of its remarkable presale accomplishments and expanding recognition. The Low-Code/No-Code platform BlockDAG introduced makes app development even easier, more approachable, and more creative.

