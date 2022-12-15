Alpha City Stepping Up the Game with BitMart Exchange Listing

MIAMI, Dec. 12, 2022 // – On Wednesday, December 14, 2022, Alpha City (ticker: ALPHA) is being listed on the centralized exchange platform BitMart. At the time of writing, the venue ranks 20th among all cryptocurrency spot trading platforms on the CoinMarketCap aggregator.

The listing announcement comes on the heels of Alpha City’s exclusive Art Basel offering, which raked in US$200,000 worth of pre-sold land. In aggregate, visitors purchased 130 plots, which puts the price tag per piece of land at approximately US$1,500—a figure that might increase tremendously provided that the metaverse realm hits mass adoption. The Alpha project’s main city is still under development and is set to be released in an estimated 4–6 months. To facilitate the land trade process for Alpha citizens once it happens, there are an additional three negotiations ongoing, with exchange listings expected to take place within one month.

“I’ve recently come across the Capgemini research where they say that more than 90% of customers are metaverse-curious, and it just excites me,” says Jorge Guinovart, Alpha City co-founder and CEO. “Our P2E [play-to-earn] game, Astro: Lost in the Metaverse, is currently 30 days away from multi-player use and will be exported to VR for live gaming tournaments, where people can win ALPHA coins. We are going to be the first social business metaverse, where users and holders will receive their ETH share from all revenue generated.”

Alpha City is a unique and creative Web3 project built on the Unreal Engine 5 that features a hyper-realistic Metaverse. Its native digital coin, ALPHA, is used to acquire land, houses, buildings, cars, and concerts, while also providing holders with special perks for events and city locations to be in. On the ALPHA marketplace that is currently underway, creators will be able to issue their own assets, buying and selling them metaverse-wide. The merch store is already live on the official website, letting anyone buy merchandise using ALPHA coin.

BitMart is a centralized exchange that provides crypto asset trading and investment services to over 9 million users around the globe. The trading platform offers numerous features for its clients, including staking, lending, savings products, derivative contracts, and expanded spot trading options. For advanced crypto enthusiasts who need to use leverage, BitMart provides futures and margin trading.

For any questions regarding this release, please do not hesitate to contact May@alphacoin.co.