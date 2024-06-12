Algotech has many investors glued to its news as demands for its ALGT presale skyrockets and tuples previous highs. Its momentum leads investors to wonder if it could yield higher gains than Ripple (XRP) and Dogecoin (DOGE) in 2024.

What’s going on with XRP?

Ripple is working hard not to let the clouds of uncertainty tied to its lawsuit case with the SEC hinder the company’s growth. Recent news shows Ripple strengthening XRP’s innovation and utility in the APAC region. However, another recent news casts a bearish outlook on XRP as FTX and Alameda labeled addresses reportedly offloaded millions of XRP alongside other coins, totalling $12 million.

Peckshield Alert details that approximately 5 $vBTC (worth ~ $7m) were transferred to Wintermute while approximately 10m $WXRP (worth ~ $5.2m) were transferred to Binance. This offload coincided with XRP dropping below its key $0.50 level. While the two events might not be connected, such news could strengthen bearish positions on XRP.

Dogecoin has been subjected to recent expert scrutiny

Dogecoin’s market excitement after recently surpassing Cardano in market capitalization doesn’t seem to impress some thought leaders in the crypto space. Chief among them is Brad Garlinghouse, who in his recent speech at Consensus 2024 didn’t hold back on its skepticism and criticism on Dogecoin, citing its lack of real-word use case and claims it hasn’t been a good thing for the crypto industry.

Despite criticisms like this, Dogecoin’s community seem to be unfazed and remain loyal. However, a broader market analysis shows bearish sentiments around Dogecoin as it has lost over 10% of its value in the last 7 days, currently trading at $0.14 as of the time of writing.

Algotech’s presale-stand experiences rising traffic

Algotech is gradually etching its name as one of the best presales in 2024 with its adoption rate. Focusing on innovation combining two emerging markets: algorithmic trading and artificial intelligence, Algotech has successfully created a value proposition to the cryptocurrency market that investors have been buying into in their numbers.

Starting with nothing but a vision, a goal, and a team of believers, Algotech has grown to over $6.5 million in market validation as its presale has scaled through multiple stages. At a current price of $0.08 per ALGT, only 8 million ALGT tokens are left in the ongoing bonus stage as investors have swooped up 163 million ALGT tokens till now.

Algotech promises a fusion of algorithmic trading and artificial intelligence to create superior trading tools for traders and investors alike to more easily and profitably navigate the complex and fast-paced world of cryptocurrencies.

