AI Explained 5

The integration of AI into photography has sparked passionate debates among photographers. Some express anger over how AI image generators were developed, feeling that their work was commodified for profit by tech giants. However, it is crucial to acknowledge that technological progress cannot be halted, and AI is an inevitable part of the industry. Photographers who rely on clients and jobs for their income should consider allocating time to learn and adapt to these new AI tools.

AI has become an integral part of photography, impacting various aspects of the craft. While some photographers view AI as a threat, others recognize the potential benefits and opportunities it brings. The combination of traditional photography and AI-generated images can offer unique and lucrative possibilities for photographers. Despite the sensitive nature of the topic, the continued evolution of technology necessitates photographers’ openness to AI integration in their workflows.