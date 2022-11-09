logo
After Bullish Rating, what should we expect from Gala Games and Town Star (TOWN)

cube gfc4805acc 1920

Town Star (TOWN) by Gala Games gets a bullish rating from InvestorsObserver on Saturday, October 22nd. The token is up 1.89% to $0.01838962811 while the broader crypto market is up 0.39%. This index measures the performance of Town Star over the past five days by volume and price movement.

A Web3 gaming industry leader, Gala Games offers AAA-caliber games to the Web3 community. Gala is empowering gamers all over the world with player-operated Node networks, incentive-based gaming economics, and actual in-game item ownership. 

Each Gala game also brings its own economy with its own digital token. One of the main blockchain games created by Gala Games is Town Star. Players in this town-building game compete to develop the most effective town in the allotted amount of time, which was released back in early 2020 to a fervent following. It is a competitive P2E game in which players can accomplish tasks to gain Town Points and compete to be at the top of the leaderboard to win prizes. The goal of the game is to expand, harvest, and create your way to the most efficient and prosperous town imaginable.

Being a play-to-earn (P2E) game means that it contains in-game products that are NFTs collectables and in-game tokens. Tokens are digital assets that exist on another cryptocurrency’s blockchain. Furthermore, it is decentralized. TOWN is a token that was created by Gala Games as the official reward token for the game. Some exclusive NFT items are only purchasable with TOWN, and by holding TOWN, players can enjoy various in-game upgrades and benefits like Gala Power and Town Power.

Even though TOWN is a strong token, it has historically experienced a low volume of trading. Having received the bullish rating may stimulate the industry to circle back to this important asset, both short-term investors looking to ride a rally and longer-term investors trying to buy the dip.

Gala is swiftly rising to the top of the own-your-experience gaming industry. It is simple to understand why investing in their assets, especially TOWN, might yield favorable returns in the future. The Galaverse is growing, hiring seasoned designers for new games, releasing their NFTs collections, and bringing ground-breaking new concepts to the platform. It is evolving into a well-rounded ecosystem that offers the user experiences in games, music, and movies. To see what they will come up with next is exciting. Town Star is merely one of their venues to achieve their goals.

Disclaimer. This is a paid press release. Readers should do their own due diligence before taking any actions related to the promoted company or any of its affiliates or services. Cryptopolitan.com is not responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods or services mentioned in the press release.
