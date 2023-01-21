Afaq Group announces Jordan Web 3.0 Summit to be held on March 12-13, 2023￼

Amman, Jordan- AFAQ Group renowned events organizer, has announced their new event Jordan Web 3.0 Summit on March 12-13, 2023.

The first-of-its-kind event in the Levant region will bring together government officials & regulators, Web 3.0 speakers, investors, blockchain developers, crypto traders, NFTs creators, early metaverse adopters, financial institutions, fintech startups, DeFi & Dapp projects, in a highly interactive expo and conference.

“While the world is quickly turning decentralized, studies show that the region is widely adopting Web 3.0-based technology and becoming a promising market as well as a central hub,” commented Khaldoun Nusair, AFAQ Group Chairman.” At this early stage, Afaq Group is thrilled to take the initiative of creating meaningful connections between governments, businesses, and communities toward better utilization of this evolution.”

With a carefully selected lineup of world-class keynote speakers, the conference will explore Web 3.0 initiatives, innovations of blockchain and crypto technology, NFTs and Metaverse trends, and the future of decentralized finance.

Attendees will also have the chance to get involved in the educational program, an extensive training provided by an international Web3 & blockchain educational certification institution.

It is worth mentioning that the event will feature Jordan Web 3.0 Awards, providing prestigious recognition in a variety of blockchain and decentralized web-related categories, all voted for by an esteemed jury of international experts.

Visitors can learn more and get their tickets at www.web3jo.net