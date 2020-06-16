Dogecoin is a relatively new addition into the world of cryptocurrencies. It holds all the significant advantages of other popular cryptocurrencies and adds several major improvements to the mix by itself. Dogecoin gambling has been gaining serious traction in recent years and it’s easy to understand why.

Dogecoin Gambling Compared to Bitcoin

Dogecoin holds all the benefits that Bitcoin brings to the table, plus adding some of its own, to improve the gameplay and provide the best possible experience for the gamblers. The first major improvement provided by Dogecoin Gambling is that you’ll have faster access to your funds, because the confirmation times are even shorter than for the BTC. Dogecoin is generally cheaper to send compared to BTC, which leaves additional funds in your account. Also, Dogecoin gambling provides the ability to place smaller bets on your favorite casino games, because it deals in lesser integrals and is not as expensive as the Bitcoin currency.

Security and Anonymity of Dogecoin Casino

Just as the big brother, Dogecoin has all the advantages when it comes to the heightened levels of security and anonymity when playing at the Dogecoin Casino. This cryptocurrency is also based on blockchain and has all the same characteristics as its crypto counterparts. Thus, the security derived from decentralization is present here is well. When playing with Dogecoin, players are totally anonymous to any unwanted attention from the governmental organizations and financial institutions.

Provably Fair Games with Dogecoin

Dogecoin works perfectly with the revolutionary provably fair games. The currency is easy to bet and provably fair games provide amazing levels of fairness of the games. Through this technology, it’s guaranteed that the casino won’t ever be able to see your bet before the round is finalized, in term making it impossible that someone will be able to commit fraud against you. All in all, dogecoin casinos are a perfect solution when playing with both low and high-level bets.

Best Dogecoin Casinos to play at

Although there are many popular crypto casinos in the world wide web, few of them offer the possibility of playing with Dogecoin. Even compared to Bitcoin, Dogecoin Casinos have some amazing benefits that gamblers would be wise to use. It’s relatively easy to find crypto casinos that offer dogecoin gambling. All you need to do is visit some trustworthy review websites like BitcoinGamblers and choose the perfect Dogecoin casino that will suit your every need.