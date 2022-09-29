logo
Frame svg
[rank_math_breadcrumb]
  • 2 mins read

ABC & BMCP present Munich Security Token Conference – 2022

computer g54aa8e5a4 1920

On October 7, 2022, the first Munich Security Token Conference – mstc.live – will take place at the new 5-star design hotel ANDAZ Munich. The pioneering event for tokenized securities is designed and hosted by the Austrian Blockchain Center and Black Manta Capital Partners

Munich, 07. October 2022 – In the field of financial instruments and blockchain technology, the tokenization of securities is considered the sector with the highest growth potential. At mstc.live, leaders in the regulated digital asset industry will gather in the Bavarian capital to discuss the topics that will shape tomorrow’s capital markets and financial services. 

The conference will be held in a hybrid format, with special side events the day before and the day after. Purchase a discounted last-minute ticket now (Promo Code: MSTC20) or register for the online streaming

Connecting the Dots 

We see market forces pushing capital markets toward digitization, but the pace of this development and the dynamic changes in these next-generation financial products often make it difficult to keep track of the current state of play. mstc.live was created to provide participants from the financial industry and digital asset experts with an up-to-date overview of the developments in the security token space. 

To this end, mstc.live brings together an international group of industry leaders, renowned academics and practitioners to provide answers to the unanswered questions of tokenization. The conference not only covers high-level content through the lens of regulation, innovation, and practical application in finance, but also creates a platform for discussions and networking between thought leaders and industry leaders. 

LUXEMBOURG MUNICH 

Black Manta Capital Partners S.à r.l.

17, Boulevard Raiffeisen, 2411 Luxembourg

Grand Duchy of Luxembourg 81676

Munich, Germany

BMCP GmbH

Kufsteiner Platz 5

81676 Munich, Germany

In-depth market insights will be provided with the combined forces of our expert keynotes and international panels in five different sessions: 

1. The Scientific Perspective 

2. The Regulatory Landscape 

3. The STO Panel 

4. Tokenized Assets 

5. The Ecosystem Beyond 

The teams of ABC Research and Black Manta Capital Partners are looking forward to welcoming you in Munich. For more information visit our website www.mstc.live

Disclaimer. This is a paid press release. Readers should do their own due diligence before taking any actions related to the promoted company or any of its affiliates or services. Cryptopolitan.com is not responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods or services mentioned in the press release.
Guest User

Guest User

Related News

Hot Stories

ABC & BMCP present Munich Security Token Conference - 2022
29 September, 2022
2 mins read
El Salvador continues to lead Bitcoin from the front
29 September, 2022
2 mins read
Polkadot price analysis: DOT recovers $6.50, eyes $6.80 next
29 September, 2022
2 mins read
Bitcoin, Ethereum, VeChain, and ApeCoin Daily Price Analyses – 28 September Roundup
29 September, 2022
2 mins read
Ethereum price analysis: ETH continues consolidation lowering to $1322
28 September, 2022
2 mins read

Follow Us

Industry News

Cosmos 2.0: Uniting blockchains, interchain security, new issuance model for ATOM, and more
28 September, 2022
2 mins read
Bank of International Settlements green signals CBDC
28 September, 2022
2 mins read
Robinhood partners with Polygon to test Web3 waters. Here’s how
28 September, 2022
2 mins read
Shark tank's Kevin O'Leary advice to investors
28 September, 2022
2 mins read
What lies ahead for Voyager Digital and its investors after FTX wins the purchase auction?
27 September, 2022
2 mins read
Content svg

News

Company

Policies

Signup for our newsletter to stay in the loop.

Follow Us