ABC & BMCP present Munich Security Token Conference – 2022

On October 7, 2022, the first Munich Security Token Conference – mstc.live – will take place at the new 5-star design hotel ANDAZ Munich. The pioneering event for tokenized securities is designed and hosted by the Austrian Blockchain Center and Black Manta Capital Partners.

Munich, 07. October 2022 – In the field of financial instruments and blockchain technology, the tokenization of securities is considered the sector with the highest growth potential. At mstc.live, leaders in the regulated digital asset industry will gather in the Bavarian capital to discuss the topics that will shape tomorrow’s capital markets and financial services.

The conference will be held in a hybrid format, with special side events the day before and the day after. Purchase a discounted last-minute ticket now (Promo Code: MSTC20) or register for the online streaming.

Connecting the Dots

We see market forces pushing capital markets toward digitization, but the pace of this development and the dynamic changes in these next-generation financial products often make it difficult to keep track of the current state of play. mstc.live was created to provide participants from the financial industry and digital asset experts with an up-to-date overview of the developments in the security token space.

To this end, mstc.live brings together an international group of industry leaders, renowned academics and practitioners to provide answers to the unanswered questions of tokenization. The conference not only covers high-level content through the lens of regulation, innovation, and practical application in finance, but also creates a platform for discussions and networking between thought leaders and industry leaders.

In-depth market insights will be provided with the combined forces of our expert keynotes and international panels in five different sessions:

1. The Scientific Perspective

2. The Regulatory Landscape

3. The STO Panel

4. Tokenized Assets

5. The Ecosystem Beyond

The teams of ABC Research and Black Manta Capital Partners are looking forward to welcoming you in Munich. For more information visit our website www.mstc.live