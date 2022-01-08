TL;DR Breakdown

The Aave price analysis appears to be bearish.

The strongest resistance is present at $301.7.

AAVE/USD is currently trading at $220.

The Aave price analysis reveals the cryptocurrency to be following a declining trend, where significant devaluation has been occurring for the past few days. The price has been dropping gradually and is now at $220, down 12.3% from its previous high of $250.

The price analysis reveals strong resistance at $301.7 per coin, where the current minor support lies. However, considering the rate of digging occurring recently, it seems likely that this value may not hold for very long, and further depreciation before stabilization can occur is expected.

There appear to be no major factors causing the present devaluation, and it appears that this is a natural movement caused by overall market conditions. Since January 6, there has been an overall downtrend in the crypto market.

AAVE/USD 4-hour price analysis: Aave market expands volatility

These fluctuations are likely caused by several minor sell-offs, where investors with small holdings are liquidating their assets at a loss. These buy orders followed immediately due to an influx in demand for cheap Aave.

The Aave price analysis has revealed a highly volatile market, with the price of bitcoin becoming increasingly vulnerable to rapid fluctuation on either side. The upper limit of the Bollinger band is set at $278, which acts as a major barrier. The bottom end of the Bollinger band can be found at $201, which is important support.

The AAVE/USD price is crossing well below the Moving Average curve, suggesting a strong bearish momentum. The bears have dominated the market for some time, and with volatility finally rising, it may be possible for the bulls to reclaim their throne.

AAVE/USD 4-hour price chart source: Trading view

The Aave price analysis shows the Relative Strength Index (RSI) to be 30, suggesting that the cryptocurrency is relatively undervalued. The RSI appears to be following a straightforward, consistent path that indicates that the cryptocurrency does not indicate being more devalued or achieving stability, for example.

The Aave price analysis reveals a flat Large Wave Index (LWI), suggesting that the market is in a state of equilibrium. The LWI trend line begins at the number 68 on January 3, followed by a low value of 60 on January 5. Since then, the indicator has been hovering around 70-75 points before dropping suddenly to 45 points just two days ago. This suggests that new lows are likely to follow if the current trend were to continue for an extended period.

Aave Price Analysis: Conclusion

The price analysis of the Aave cryptocurrency indicates that it is in a solid bearish trend. The current value of Aave is $220. Aave is in a severe deflationary condition and is being pushed by the bears. The bears have taken over the market, and they are not inclined to let go quickly. This downward trend will most likely continue for some time.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.