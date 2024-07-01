6 Best Cryptocurrencies to Buy this July

July has kicked off with a high-octane crypto rally, so it’s shaping up as an exciting month for the market.

But which coins have most potential to see a surge over the coming weeks?

We’ve picked out six tokens that could be primed for growth this July.

PlayDoge

Meme coins have stolen the spotlight from other crypto asset classes in 2024, and PlayDoge is the latest project to cause a splash.

However, PlayDoge is a meme coin with a twist.

It is a Play-to-Earn (P2E) game inspired by the hit 90s Tamagotchi game.

PlayDoge brings the nostalgic zeitgeist of the original game, with users caring for an 8-bit pet on a handheld gaming device.

However, PlayDoge swaps out the OG Tamagotchi device for smartphones, with the game launching on the App Store and Google Play Store.

This ensures widespread availability for the new game, but it’s not the only thing drawing interest.

PlayDoge is also turning up the heat with real crypto rewards.

Users will earn $PLAY by engaging with their pets and completing mini-games.

These tokens can be cashed out or used for staking and making in-game purchases.

Players must also hold the token to receive rewards, bolstering its utility.

Investors can buy $PLAY for $0.00514, but this price will rise throughout the ICO.

Injective Protocol

Injective Protocol is marching into July as one of crypto’s top gainers, up over 15% this week. However, this layer 1 DeFi coin might just be getting started.

INJ was a top performer in 2023, bursting onto the scene with its interoperable and scalable DeFi environment.

It’s part of the Cosmos ecosystem and is also connected to the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM), providing massive liquidity and community growth potential.

The project is focused on helping developers build killer DeFi apps, and some of its innovations include an on-chain order book exchange, automated trading, and liquid staking.

However, the latest excitement follows an announcement on the project’s X account that the amount of INJ tokens burned has skyrocketed recently.

Injective features regular “burn auctions” that see a portion of the blockchain revenue being burned and makes the token deflationary.

This has led to discussions that Injective has the best tokenomics.

Mog Coin

Mog Coin is the next token to buy in July. There has been a huge surge in buying pressure lately, with its price jumping over 100% in the past seven days.

As such, MOG has fared as the best-performing top 100 cryptocurrency.

The project has a cat mascot and calls itself the “internet’s first culture coin.”

Its $700 million market cap makes it the seventh-largest meme coin and Ethereum’s largest cat-themed cryptocurrency.

Mog Coin’s website says the goal is “to be a culture-defining force in the crypto ecosystem.”

This goal is seemingly within reach, with the project’s prevalence felt across social media.

For instance, Altcoin Miyagi says it is “looking very bullish” and anticipates more upside in the coming weeks.

Given its recent strength and juncture as Ethereum’s largest cat coin, MOG could continue outperforming in July and beyond.

WienerAI

While projects like Mog Coin are zeroed in on meme culture, WienerAI is leveraging crypto’s memetic buzz to usher in cutting-edge blockchain innovation.

As its name suggests, WienerAI is a blend of meme coin and AI cryptocurrency.

It has a meme coin exterior with a playful sausage dog mascot, but the project’s main purpose is an AI trading bot.

The bot allows users to ask questions and set criteria. It then scours the market for the best opportunities.

Think of it like ChatGPT for trading.

But here’s the kicker: the WienerAI bot also enables on-platform trade execution. It’s instant, MEV-resistant, fee-free, and noob-friendly.

That means no more long wait times or getting front run when trading on chain.

It’s a massive step forward for DeFi enthusiasts, and its meme coin lore will surely draw a crowd.

The project is undergoing its presale, and investors are showing massive interest.

So far, the WienerAI presale has raised almost $7 million. However, potential buyers should be fast because the price will rise in two days.

Stacks

Bitcoin has been trading in a range below its ATH for over four months. But with the bull market underway, it is only a matter of time until it breaks to the upside.

This is good news for ecosystem players like Stacks, the leading Bitcoin layer 2 blockchain.

Stacks has been a strong performer this week, up over 11%.

However, its bullish momentum will likely expedite as the market leader gathers pace.

And that’s not the only reason Stacks is a buy this July.

The project’s X account recently reported that its active user count has reached an all-time high (ATH), signifying a growing interest in its ecosystem.

Should this momentum continue, there will be more demand for STX, which will bolster its price.

Currently, STX is trading at $1.72. It is up 3.7% today, 11.6% this week, and down 6% this month.

It currently has a $2.5 billion market cap and a $58 million 24-hour trading volume, up 64% from the previous day.

Dogwifhat

After months of triumph in early 2024, Dogwifhat has met adversity and is currently at a significant discount from its ATH.

At its local bottom, it was 67% down from its peak.

However, WIF has commenced its road to recovery.

It has enjoyed one of the strongest rallies this week, up 39%. The project is also up 11% today.

It holds a $2.2 billion market cap, making it the fourth-largest meme coin.

However, its $412 million 24-hour trading volume makes it the second most-traded meme coin, behind Pepe.

By volume, WIF is bigger than Dogecoin and Shiba Inu, reflecting significant market interest.

Indeed, with a recovery underway and massive trading volume, there’s a good chance that WIF will continue to climb in July.