Over 25 million people decide to start a business in the United States each year. While starting your own business can be a stressful process, it can also be beneficial. Running a small business allows you to take control of your financial destiny. Creating a competitive edge should be the main concern you have as the owner of a new business.

Accomplishing this goal will be much easier if you embrace the power of business technology. The modern app market is filled with tools specifically designed to help small business owners and entrepreneurs. Below are just some of the apps you need to think about bookmarking in 2020.

1. Use DisputeBee to Improve Your Credit Score

Before you launch your new business venture, you need to figure out how much money you need to get going. While some small businesses can be started with very little money, other ideas will need some working capital to launch. If you are in the market for a small business loan, you will probably have to use your personal credit during the application process.

Prior to applying for a small business loan, take the time to look at your credit report. If you see lots of wrong information or inquiries on your credit report, you need to use DisputeBee to fix these issues. With this credit repair app, you can improve your credit score in a timely manner. Once these problems are addressed, you should have no problem getting approved for the funding you need.

2. Trello Takes the Work Out of Project Management

Growing your small business will require lots of hard work. Showing new customers you can take on large projects and complete on or ahead of schedule is a must. If you have a number of employees working on a single project, keeping up with what each of them is doing can be difficult. Rather than letting important tasks fall through the cracks, you need to use technology to make project management easier.

The Trello app is designed to take the work out of the project management process. With Trello, you can organize each of your projects into boards, cards or lists. Trello also allows you to see the progress being made on a particular project in real-time. This information can help you assess whether or not the project is on schedule or if changes need to be made to improve efficiency.

3. Get Prepared For Meetings With the Help of Accompany

Finding new customers is something you have to focus on as a small business owner. Often times, business owners will schedule meetings with potential customers to let them know more about what they offer. Having the right information is crucial when trying to impress a potential customer in one of these meetings.

This is why using the Accompany app is such a good idea. This app provides you with an email brief of who will be attending a meeting. This brief will include important information about these individuals. Using this information to connect with meeting attendees on a personal level can help you grow your customer base in no time at all.

4. Make Getting Documents Signed Easier With HelloSign

Getting things like contracts or non-disclosure agreements signed can be difficult without the right tools in place. If you need to get these documents signed digitally, then HelloSign is a great app to use. This app allows you to scan documents and turn them into editable PDF files. This means customers and employees should have no problem signing them from their mobile devices.

Don’t Let New Technology Pass You By

Now that you know about some of the great apps for entrepreneurs on the modern market, it is time to use a few. Over time, you will be able to master these apps and use them in your daily life.