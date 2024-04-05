3 Altcoins Set to Smash Their All-Time Highs Before Summer

As the crypto bull run of 2024 gains momentum, investors are eagerly scanning the market for coins that promise significant growth. Within the multitude of options available, three cryptocurrencies stand out, poised to surpass their previous peaks in the coming months. Each one has shown robust growth trends and strong market sentiment, drawing attention from both seasoned and new market participants. The following article delves into these promising crypto picks, exploring the factors that could propel them to new heights before the summer season arrives.

BlastUP Goes Viral, Raising $4 Million in a Few Weeks

BlastUP, the premier launchpad on Blast, has recently made waves in the crypto world with its stunning debut, raising $4 million in just a few weeks. Many smart investors are rushing to buy BlastUP tokens before their value skyrockets.

Holders of BlastUP tokens may benefit from a number of privileges including participation in an Airdrop , exclusive loyalty rewards for participating in IDOs, and the ability to earn interest through staking.

BlastUP stands out from the crowd in the crypto world. Backed by Blast, the sixth largest blockchain by TVL, it offers genuine utility as a launchpad for DApp ventures. With its motto Grow faster, earn more, BlastUP is dedicated to propelling the success of blockchain startups. Those who join BlastUP now become part of a project poised to become the next big thing in this bull run.

Ethereum’s Price Moves and Path Ahead

Ethereum‘s current price is fluctuating between $3486 and $3742, showing a downward trend over the last week with a 4.77% drop. Over the past month, it fell by 8.15%, yet it’s up by 102.40% over six months. The prices are not making strong moves in either direction right now, suggesting a more stable or corrective phase rather than a sharp impulsive trend.

Looking ahead for Ethereum, there’s a mix of signals. With the RSI near the middle range and the price above the 100-day average, there’s strength that could push ETH toward the nearest resistance at $3837.71. But caution is also warranted as current trends aren’t strongly positive, and there’s potential to test support levels at $3326.87 or even $3071.45 if downward pressure continues.

Solana’s Current Trends and Potential Upside

Solana has been fluctuating between $187.3 and $210.62 recently. Looking at the price change over the last week, SOL dipped by 1.77%, suggesting a slight downward movement. However, on a monthly view, it jumped by 37.25%, and an impressive 681% over the past six months. Despite a recent pullback, the long-term trend looks strong. The current price action seems more corrective than impulsive, moving sideways rather than in a clear direction.

Considering SOL’s current performance and technical levels, the potential for growth exists, with the next resistance level at $218.61. If Solana breaks above this, it could aim for the second resistance at $241.93. However, the RSI and Stochastic hint at a cautious stance, indicating that momentum isn’t overpowering right now. If Solana were to drop, it might find support at $171.97, with a further safety net at $148.65.

Conclusion

In conclusion, while AVAX and DOT might see incremental increases soon, it’s BlastUP that stands out with the most growth potential. BlastUP is not just another project; its unique concept sets it apart. Being part of the growing Blast ecosystem further adds to its appeal. Investors looking for substantial growth by summer should pay close attention to BlastUP.

