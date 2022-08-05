logo
20x Expectations For Gnox (GNOX) Have Early Investors Seeing Stars. Gate (GT) And Basic Attention (BAT) Investors Are All In

The markets have rebounded following the most recent FOMC meeting; smart money is always thinking ahead. Jerome Powell’s announcement that the July rise would be the last significant hike and the official confirmation of recession saw institutional investors throw money into the market. Bitcoin still has lots of work to do, but the bulls are firmly in control in the short term, with a massive spike in trading volume in early July signalling that a macro bottom has formed.

Bitcoin’s movement has given altcoins the potential to make rallies. Gnox (GNOX), a new addition to the BSC (Binance Smart Chain) ecosystem, is expected to make serious gains when it launches. Reaching the end of its presale the protocol has already drawn the attention of both Gate (GT) and Basic Attention (BAT) investors.

Gnox (GNOX)

Gnox makes DeFi (decentralised finance) earnings easy. Bringing the profits of yield farming to ordinary crypto investors this protocol is built around the idea of passive income. Entering its price discovery round in bullish sentiment has excited early investors. With no psychological levels of resistance to tackle, the potential for this token to rally and do a 20X is a tangible possibility.

The Gnox protocol treasury does all the heavy lifting for investors, funded via buy and sell taxes; this capital fund is deployed within DeFi protocols to earn. Every month all the proceeds are reflected in stablecoin to investors. With the treasury built to grow, Gnox is expected to see appreciation at launch but then a further rally in the coming months as investors begin to receive stablecoin reflections.

Gate (GT)

Gate is a next-generation blockchain with a primary focus on on-chain asset safety and decentralised swaps. Gate is an entire ecosystem built to supplement the ever-growing realm of DeFi. The project features its platform HipoDeFi which gives investors real-time feeds and is a superb aggregator for investors searching for the best yield opportunities or interest rates for loans.

GT trades at $4.39 and sits just outside the top hundred crypto projects but has been battling its way through the ranks steadily. Fighting towards its next critical resistance level of $5.80, if Gate breaks above this, it will see a significant rally.

Basic Attention (BAT)

Brave is a web browser that focuses on its user’s privacy. Brave eliminates advertisements and website trackers, leading to a speedier and less intrusive browsing experience. The first internet browser allows users to decide what adverts they want to view.

BAT is the token which powers this ecosystem. Companies that want to run adverts pay for these campaigns in BAT, which is distributed to users who watch the adverts. The entire design ushers in a more egalitarian digital advertisement industry, where users can be rewarded for their time and attention, and companies can enhance their engagement. Brave represents one of the crucial steps in the coming Web3 revolution.


Disclaimer. This is a paid press release. Readers should do their own due diligence before taking any actions related to the promoted company or any of its affiliates or services. Cryptopolitan.com is not responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods or services mentioned in the press release.
