1 MONTH TO GO for Agora’s 10th Global Blockchain Congress on November 23rd and 24th in Dubai, the UAE



The 10th edition of the world-renowned flagship Global Blockchain Congress by Agora Group is 1 month away! 

The 10th GBC is a celebration of the combined influence of our staff, our clients, our partners, and all the investors who continue to demonstrate their solid faith in the future of Blockchain. This edition’s main themes are: Digital Assets’ Regulations in the GCC, Web3 Platforms, Metaverse, Gaming, & NFTs. 

The event is a closed door, exclusive congress that can be attended by invitation only. Agora will be hosting more than 60 speakers, 150 investors, 30 Sponsors (Metaverse, Gaming, NFTs and DeFi projects looking to raise funds), 20 media partners and more than 300 delegates.

Some of our distinguished speakers are: Amit Mehra, Asim Ahmad, Christian Borel, Dr. Simon Hassannia, Feras Al Sadek, Gaurang Desai, H.E. Gabriel Abed, Omar Rahim, Ralf Glabischnig, Saqr Ereiqat, Tim Grant and Valerie Hawley. 

We are delighted to announce the following partners and sponsors at our event: 

  • Strategic Partners: Bluemoon
  • Gold Sponsors: Animal Concerts, Bitsliced, CryptoPerformance, Ghost Ivy, GoArt Metaverse, Securrency Capital, & Wild vEarth 
  • Silver Sponsors: Boba Network, Caesium Lab & EverdreamSoft 
  • Bronze Sponsors: Funganomics, Kinetix & MOI
  • Partners: Crypto Oasis, DEX Ventures, Galaxy, Kommunitas, Listing.Help, NewTribe Capital, SwissBorg Ventures & V2B Labs

The past nine editions of the Global Blockchain Congress in the UAE and the first in Southeast Asia (Vietnam) were a tremendous success as we were able to host more than 1000 investors and more than 250 blockchain startups and raise millions in funds for our participating projects.

Stay tuned for further exciting announcements !
Spots are limited, make sure you register today: https://bit.ly/10th-GBC

Disclaimer. This is a paid press release. Readers should do their own due diligence before taking any actions related to the promoted company or any of its affiliates or services. Cryptopolitan.com is not responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods or services mentioned in the press release.
