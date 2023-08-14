1 Metaverse Summit 2023: The Role of NFTs in Redefining Digital Ownership

Description Paris – The Metaverse Summit 2023, an international convention dedicated to celebrating the forefront of Metaverse technology and creativity, is set to convene once again. This highly anticipated event brings together visionaries, developers, investors, stakeholders, and experts to delve into the future of the Metaverse and its transformative potential. The theme of this year’s Metaverse … Read more

Paris – The Metaverse Summit 2023, an international convention dedicated to celebrating the forefront of Metaverse technology and creativity, is set to convene once again. This highly anticipated event brings together visionaries, developers, investors, stakeholders, and experts to delve into the future of the Metaverse and its transformative potential.

The theme of this year’s Metaverse Summit is “The Role of NFTs in Redefining Digital Ownership.” As the Metaverse continues to gain momentum, non-fungible tokens (NFTs) have emerged as a groundbreaking technology that is reshaping the concept of digital ownership. The summit aims to explore how NFTs are revolutionizing various industries and empowering creators and users with true ownership of digital assets.

The two-day summit, scheduled to take place in Paris on 21-22 September 2023, will offer a remarkable opportunity for the global community to come together, forge new synergies, and achieve common goals. From startups to established enterprises, attendees will have the chance to define their strategies and investment plans in bridging the gap between Web 2 and Web 3 technologies.

Paris, the Capital of Art and Fashion, has been a pioneering force in embracing the Metaverse, and it aspires to establish itself as the leading “Web3 Capital.” With the backing of cultural institutions and French President Emmanuel Macron’s support for Web3 innovation and NFT policies, Paris aims to showcase its rich heritage and diverse cultural assets in the virtual universe. The Metaverse Summit 2023 will play a pivotal role in assisting Paris to realize its dream of becoming the Metaverse capital.

“We believe that NFTs are the key to unlocking the full potential of the Metaverse,” says Yingzi Yuan, Founder of Metaverse Summit.

“These unique digital assets enable true ownership, scarcity, and provenance, paving the way for new business models and unprecedented creative possibilities.”

The summit will offer attendees a diverse array of enlightening sessions, workshops, and panel discussions featuring esteemed experts and pioneers in the field of NFTs and the Metaverse. From exploring the intersection of technology, imagination, and art to discussing the latest advancements in NFT standards and decentralized platforms, the Metaverse Summit 2023 promises to be a transformative experience for all participants.

About Metaverse Summit:

Metaverse Summit is a prestigious gathering of entrepreneurs, builders, investors, and experts devoted to exploring and shaping the future of the Metaverse. As part of our commitment to inclusivity and diversity, this year’s summit will proudly host the first female-founded web3 conference, highlighting the vital role women play in driving Metaverse innovation forward. Taking place on 21-22 September, 2023, in Paris, this two-day event will foster meaningful connections, inspire new collaborations, and propel the Metaverse ecosystem to greater heights.

Join us at Metaverse Summit 2023 as we embark on a groundbreaking journey into the future of digital ownership and the boundless possibilities of the Metaverse. Together, we will redefine the way we interact, create, and thrive in the digital realm.

Media Contact:

Metaverse Summit

media@metaverse-summit.org