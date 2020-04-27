‏‏‎FXcoin XRP remittance project is all set to start operations in Japan. The Japanese cryptocurrency exchange is readying a pilot for Ripple XRP-powered remittance solutions. Ripple is well known worldwide for providing fast, efficient, and low-cost remittance solutions.

The Financial Services Agency of Japan recently granted necessary trading approvals besides the FXcoin XRP remittance project. The Japanese exchange has started to open new accounts beginning on 23rd April. XRP is the best bet for a remittance pilot since the company has a presence in more than 70 countries through strategic partnerships with local banks and financial institutions.

FXcoin XRP remittance pilot to go live soon

FXcoin XRP remittance project in Japan will offer more than just remittances. At a later stage, the pilot will add cryptocurrency trading services as well for the local customers. Furthermore, the company is planning to explore and integrate new products into its Japanese portfolio and focus more on crypto sector offerings.

FXcoin has extensive plans when it comes to crypto offerings. The first FXcoin XRP remittance pilot coves both local and international markets and offers users the power of XRP derived remittances. Yasuo Matsuda of FXcoin says that the pilot brings many firsts in the realm of crypto-based financial services initiatives.

Ripple dominates the cross-border remittance realm

He adds that the FXcoin will organize a demonstration of both local and international XRP remittance solutions soon to help users identify with the new services. Later on, worldwide cash management and trading solutions will follow. Furthermore, the exchange is keen to expand the services to extensively cover the monetary field.

Ripple’s advanced blockchain technology helps build superior remittance technologies facilitating real-time, high-speed, and secure cross-border transactions. FXcoin XRP remittance pilot aims to leverage these characteristic features of XRP transactions to offer a new set of trading services in Japan.